Yikes. It’s not looking good for the Mueller probe at all.

Just last week, Judicial Watch revealed that Robert Mueller’s “Pit Bull” Andrew Weissmann had emailed Sally Yates to applaud her for defying Donald Trump. And today comes this:

Wife of demoted DOJ official worked for firm behind anti-Trump dossier. Mueller special counsel fatally compromised by Obama/Clinton dossier targeting @RealDonaldTrump. https://t.co/TB9R1kscCu #FoxNews — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 11, 2017

OH MY GOODNESS Wife of demoted DOJ official worked for firm behind anti-Trump dossier https://t.co/NWwPgStoGc #FoxNews — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 11, 2017

James Rosen and Jake Gibson report:

A senior Justice Department official demoted last week for concealing his meetings with the men behind the anti-Trump “dossier” had even closer ties to Fusion GPS, the firm responsible for the incendiary document, than have been disclosed, Fox News has confirmed: The official’s wife worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election. Contacted by Fox News, investigators for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) confirmed that Nellie H. Ohr, wife of the demoted official, Bruce G. Ohr, worked for the opposition research firm last year. The precise nature of Mrs. Ohr’s duties – including whether she worked on the dossier – remains unclear but a review of her published works available online reveals Mrs. Ohr has written extensively on Russia-related subjects. HPSCI staff confirmed to Fox News that she was paid by Fusion GPS through the summer and fall of 2016. … Until Dec. 6, when Fox News began making inquiries about him, Bruce Ohr held two titles at DOJ. He was, and remains, director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force; but his other job was far more senior. Mr. Ohr held the rank of associate deputy attorney general, a post that gave him an office four doors down from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The day before Fox News reported that Mr. Ohr held his secret meetings last year with the founder of Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, and with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the dossier, the Justice Department stripped Ohr of his deputy title and ousted him from his fourth floor office at the building that DOJ insiders call “Main Justice.” DOJ officials have provided no public explanation for Ohr’s demotion. They told Fox News his wearing of two hats was “unusual,” but later confirmed Ohr had withheld his contacts with the Fusion GPS men from colleagues at the DOJ.

Yeesh.

