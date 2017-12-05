As if yesterday’s news about FBI special agent Peter Strzok, who was removed from the Mueller probe, weren’t damning enough, today comes this from Judicial Watch:

@JudicialWatch: New Justice Department Records Show Strong Support by Mueller Deputy Andrew Weissmann, Other Top DOJ Officials for Yates’ Refusal to Enforce @RealDonaldTrump Travel Ban https://t.co/2h0MDVJFY6 via @JudicialWatch — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 5, 2017

This is an astonishing and disturbing find. Andrew Weisman, a key prosecutor on Robert Mueller’s team, praised Obama DOJ holdover Sally Yates after she lawlessly thwarted @RealDonaldTrump. https://t.co/2h0MDVJFY6 via @JudicialWatch — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 5, 2017

Weissmann was evidently among several DOJ officials who offered their praise to Sally Yates.

BREAKING: Judicial Watch released DOJ docs showing strong support by top DOJ officials for former Acting Attorney General #SallyYates refusing to enforce Trump’s travel ban – including support from #AndrewWeissman, now a member of #Mueller’s team. (1/4)https://t.co/fw7xXh4YH5 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 5, 2017

#AndrewWeissmann, one of Special Counsel #Mueller’s top prosecutors and formerly the Obama-era Chief of DOJ’s Criminal Fraud Section, applauds #SallyYates saying: “I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects.” (2/4)https://t.co/fw7xXh4YH5 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 5, 2017

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton: This is astonishing and disturbing to find. #AndrewWeisman, a key prosecutor on #RobertMueller’s team, praised Obama DOJ holdover #SallyYates after she lawlessly thwarted President @realDonaldTrump. (3/4)https://t.co/fw7xXh4YH5 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 5, 2017

More from Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch today released two productions (335 pages and 44 pages) of Justice Department (DOJ) documents showing strong support by top DOJ officials for former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates’ refusal to enforce President Trump’s Middle East travel ban executive order. In one email, Andrew Weissmann, one of Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors and formerly the Obama-era Chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Fraud Section, applauds Yates writing: “I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects.” Judicial Watch obtained the documents through a May 2017 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed after the Justice Department failed to respond to a February FOIA request seeking Yates’ emails from her government account (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-00832)) for the time period she served as Acting Attorney General for President Trump. … In a late October article describing Andrew Weissmann as Robert Mueller’s “Pit Bull,” The New York Times wrote, “He is a top lieutenant to Robert S. Mueller III on the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links to the Trump campaign. Significantly, Mr. Weissmann is an expert in converting defendants into collaborators — with either tactical brilliance or overzealousness, depending on one’s perspective.” Weissman oversaw the pre-dawn home raid of former Trump aide Paul Manafort in what one former federal prosecutor described as “textbook Weissmann terrorism.”

One thing’s for sure: This definitely doesn’t look good for Mueller’s team.

.@JudicialWatch releases emails obtained by FOIA of Justice Department officials, including one from Deputy Andrew Weismann – Special Counsel- praising Sally Yates for refusing to enforce President Trump’s travel ban orders. pic.twitter.com/s7qTBayye9 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 5, 2017

Andrew Weissmann is now a deputy for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Here's an email from him praising then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she was fired in January by President Trump for refusing to defend his travel ban. https://t.co/cdTxB8RpC2 pic.twitter.com/bMghojq2xw — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) December 5, 2017

Let me blow that up for you — Yates forwarded it to her off-FOIA personal email in the great Democratic tradition. And from there? Who knows. pic.twitter.com/BfYmzL7yIs — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 5, 2017

Yikes.