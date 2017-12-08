Beverly Young Nelson alleges that Roy Moore attempted to sexually assault her when she was just 16 years old. But she may have poked a pretty big hole in her case with this admission during an interview:

Beverly Young Nelson, one of the women accusing GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, tells @GMA it “sickens” her to think what might happen if Moore is elected. https://t.co/wuEGWr0kng pic.twitter.com/lcp5OY4x3A — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 8, 2017

ABC News reports Beverly Young Nelson will have a news conference later today. In this interview, she indicates that she added the date/location to the yearbook but maintains the signature is Roy Moore's. https://t.co/Ix5GfaTTNZ — Reckon (@reckonalabama) December 8, 2017

Oh dear.

Sooooo Roy Moore's accuser here says that some of the writing in the infamous yearbook inscription—though not the meat of it—was actually hers https://t.co/WmMWqWe8NN — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 8, 2017

Now, the fact that Nelson admits to adding her own notes to the yearbook doesn’t necessarily mean that her allegations about Moore’s behavior aren’t true, but it definitely doesn’t help her case.

But the rest of my accusations are absolutely, completely, mostly not made up. https://t.co/yY3l3KhQPx — Runs With Dogs (@lheal) December 8, 2017

Giving Roy Moore exactly the example he needs.#alsen https://t.co/BxVVUlodtq — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) December 8, 2017

The fear with Moore was always that one of his accusers lied or embellished their accounts. Now this will validate the AL voters belief that all the accusations are made up. https://t.co/0rRt7Qhb4Y — Holden (@Holden114) December 8, 2017

And just like that your credibility is shattered. https://t.co/AtMRlGrvVO — JWF (@JammieWF) December 8, 2017

Was this revelation inevitable?

The accusations are obviously credible, but she just gave a lot of ammo to the people who want to muddy the water, idiotically hurt the other victims, and probably helped Moore. It’s not surprising this is the one who went to Allred. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 8, 2017

That’s exactly it. This will be enough for anyone who thinks the case against Moore was manufactured. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 8, 2017

I mean Moore should still be tied to a raft and pushed out to sea but of course another Allred victim has problems with their story. Of course they do. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2017

Remarkable incompetence by Gloria Allred. https://t.co/fDv33hGHfA — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 8, 2017

3. They should've released it to an independent expert to test the age of the ink. https://t.co/JJ4L8GzlVE pic.twitter.com/iUchMCYfhv — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) December 8, 2017

Correct. Amazing how badly Allred fucked this up https://t.co/kmItdU0Ks4 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 8, 2017

Allred hasn't done her client any favors by shielding her from the media and trying to control her message. If this had been established earlier, it might not have had an effect, but now Moore will weaponize it to discredit her and other accusers. https://t.co/9VMKOhoeWv — Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) December 8, 2017

November 13th, 2017. The second I learned Allred was repping one of the accusers, I knew this would happen.https://t.co/SMmDjgcwL9 — RBe (@RBPundit) December 8, 2017

Dear Liberals, Roy Moore is garbage. You can thank Gloria Allred for ensuring he becomes a Senator. — RBe (@RBPundit) November 13, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Update:

PSA: No, Beverly Young Nelson did NOT admit she ‘forged’ Roy Moore’s yearbook entry

