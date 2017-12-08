Beverly Young Nelson alleges that Roy Moore attempted to sexually assault her when she was just 16 years old. But she may have poked a pretty big hole in her case with this admission during an interview:

Oh dear.

Now, the fact that Nelson admits to adding her own notes to the yearbook doesn’t necessarily mean that her allegations about Moore’s behavior aren’t true, but it definitely doesn’t help her case.

Trending

Was this revelation inevitable?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

PSA: No, Beverly Young Nelson did NOT admit she ‘forged’ Roy Moore’s yearbook entry

***

Related:

KISS OF DEATH: New Roy Moore accuser has made a VERY bad decision

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beverly Young NelsonGloria AllredRoy Mooreyearbook