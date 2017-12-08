As Twitchy told you, Beverly Young Nelson quite possibly majorly undermined her case against Roy Moore by admitting that she added notes to the yearbook entry she claims Moore wrote.
But some outlets have taken that a step further and are reporting that Nelson admitted to forgery:
Jot, meet Tittle. https://t.co/G15RxPxlR2
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 8, 2017
He was right! BREAKING: Roy Moore Accuser Beverly Nelson Admits She Forged Yearbook https://t.co/r8UPlVOxAL
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 8, 2017
.@TomLlamasABC dismissing and downplaying an admitted act of forgery, is on a Brian Ross scale of journalistic fraud.
ABC News is a disgrace.
Watch Llamas when she admits to it, when he is handed a bombshell he doesn't want….
Even in this age of Fake News it stands out. https://t.co/eYNqtVLgAJ
— Google: "Tapper, Lewinsky, Date, Chubby" (@NolteNC) December 8, 2017
Bombshell: Roy Moore Accuser Beverly Nelson Admits She Forged Yearbook https://t.co/BfpL7dAWJT (via @noltenc) #alpolitics
— Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) December 8, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Roy Moore accuser admits she forged part of yearbook inscription attributed to Alabama senate candidate https://t.co/Z5cXgC8YTk pic.twitter.com/AdPF5J7wh1
— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 8, 2017
Yeah, no. She did not admit to forging anything.
That … is not what she admitted https://t.co/xyAMF8CiYO pic.twitter.com/xs6aLotLd5
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 8, 2017
"forgery." give me an f'ing break.
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 8, 2017
Do people not know what “forgery” means? https://t.co/9Jl6vaIJnv
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 8, 2017
Forgery, annotation, whatevs. They don’t care.
— Liz Winslow (@elwinslow) December 8, 2017
Is there anyone at Fox News that has a dictionary and can look up the definition of forgery?
— SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) December 8, 2017
Entirely irresponsible headline and reporting.
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) December 8, 2017
Highly tendentious characterization by Moore-friendly Fox News. The writing of date doesn't try to match inscription https://t.co/L9bJfdSkk5
— David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) December 8, 2017
this is incredibly, incredibly misleading from fox news, but who is surprised. she says she added notes to the bottom of his signed message (presumably the date and location) but the message and signature was all his https://t.co/ODsTVB2Qaa
— David Mack (@davidmackau) December 8, 2017
This is an insanely irresponsible headline. That's not what she claimed at all. https://t.co/WCtJT2hdMS
— Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 8, 2017
This tweet should be deleted and corrected immediately. She added the date and location. This is misleading and irresponsible. @FoxNews https://t.co/BbJUTCiMpl
— Sarah 🎅🏼uinlan 🎄 (@sarahmquinlan) December 8, 2017
No, the accuser didn’t admit to “forging” anything, and headlines suggesting she did are willful misinformation.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 8, 2017
Words mean things.
