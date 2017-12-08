As Twitchy told you, Beverly Young Nelson quite possibly majorly undermined her case against Roy Moore by admitting that she added notes to the yearbook entry she claims Moore wrote.

But some outlets have taken that a step further and are reporting that Nelson admitted to forgery:

Yeah, no. She did not admit to forging anything.

Words mean things.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

