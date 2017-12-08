As Twitchy told you, Beverly Young Nelson quite possibly majorly undermined her case against Roy Moore by admitting that she added notes to the yearbook entry she claims Moore wrote.

But some outlets have taken that a step further and are reporting that Nelson admitted to forgery:

He was right! BREAKING: Roy Moore Accuser Beverly Nelson Admits She Forged Yearbook https://t.co/r8UPlVOxAL — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 8, 2017

.@TomLlamasABC dismissing and downplaying an admitted act of forgery, is on a Brian Ross scale of journalistic fraud. ABC News is a disgrace. Watch Llamas when she admits to it, when he is handed a bombshell he doesn't want…. Even in this age of Fake News it stands out. https://t.co/eYNqtVLgAJ — Google: "Tapper, Lewinsky, Date, Chubby" (@NolteNC) December 8, 2017

Bombshell: Roy Moore Accuser Beverly Nelson Admits She Forged Yearbook https://t.co/BfpL7dAWJT (via @noltenc) #alpolitics — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) December 8, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Roy Moore accuser admits she forged part of yearbook inscription attributed to Alabama senate candidate https://t.co/Z5cXgC8YTk pic.twitter.com/AdPF5J7wh1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 8, 2017

Yeah, no. She did not admit to forging anything.

"forgery." give me an f'ing break. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 8, 2017

Do people not know what “forgery” means? https://t.co/9Jl6vaIJnv — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 8, 2017

Forgery, annotation, whatevs. They don’t care. — Liz Winslow (@elwinslow) December 8, 2017

Is there anyone at Fox News that has a dictionary and can look up the definition of forgery? — SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) December 8, 2017

Entirely irresponsible headline and reporting. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) December 8, 2017

Highly tendentious characterization by Moore-friendly Fox News. The writing of date doesn't try to match inscription https://t.co/L9bJfdSkk5 — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) December 8, 2017

this is incredibly, incredibly misleading from fox news, but who is surprised. she says she added notes to the bottom of his signed message (presumably the date and location) but the message and signature was all his https://t.co/ODsTVB2Qaa — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 8, 2017

This is an insanely irresponsible headline. That's not what she claimed at all. https://t.co/WCtJT2hdMS — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 8, 2017

This tweet should be deleted and corrected immediately. She added the date and location. This is misleading and irresponsible. @FoxNews https://t.co/BbJUTCiMpl — Sarah 🎅🏼uinlan 🎄 (@sarahmquinlan) December 8, 2017

No, the accuser didn’t admit to “forging” anything, and headlines suggesting she did are willful misinformation. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 8, 2017

Words mean things.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.