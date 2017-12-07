As Twitchy told you, today, Al Franken announced his resignation. Well, “in the coming weeks,” anyway. Whatever the hell that means.

Sen. Al Franken: "In the coming weeks, I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate." pic.twitter.com/CX5dWKmN0R — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 7, 2017

Looks like Franken is trying to temporize: "In the coming weeks" he'll resign? He's hoping that Roy Moore wins and is seated, and he'll be able to reverse his resignation. — Steven F. Hayward (@stevenfhayward) December 7, 2017

But just how sorry is he about any of this? It shouldn’t come as a major shock to you to learn that the answer is: Not very.

Also worth noting Franken did not apologize to any of the women who have accused him of harassment — in same speech in which he said “all women deserve to be heard.” — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) December 7, 2017

That was a very strange resignation speech by Franken; it cast doubt on any of the accusations being true, threw some broadsides at Republicans…and he resigned. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 7, 2017

Franken did not apologize. At all. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 7, 2017

If you missed the Franken speech, here is your summary: I did nothing wrong and these women, who I totally respect, aren’t truthful. Trump and Moore bad. But b/c of all of you people are keeping me from doing my job, I am resigning. But I’m not doing it today. I’ll do it later. — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 7, 2017

And by the way, all those women were lying liars who lie:

Franken said some of the sexual misconduct allegations against him "simply aren't true" and others he remembers "very differently." pic.twitter.com/mHibRtHjdN — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 7, 2017

At what point will @alfranken actually tell us, specifically, WHAT his "different recollection" of these events are? All he says is "he remembers it differently" but has not given ANY details of HIS recollection. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) December 7, 2017

Believe all women? Eh, not so much.

Um, what? Franken denying AND resigning? Kind of blows up the narrative about how he supposedly honorably fessed up. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 7, 2017

These women are liars but I’m leaving anyway. Franken covering himself in glory here. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2017

Wanna know why Sen. Al Franken is awful? He turned his resignation into a show supporting the women accusing his opponents while calling the women he groped and assaulted liars when there was proof of it. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) December 7, 2017

He literally didn't take any responsibility. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 7, 2017

“I am resigning because of stuff I didn’t do.” -Al Franken — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 7, 2017

I can’t serve anymore because women lied about me. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2017

"Women lied, my career died." Franken's speech could've been five words. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 7, 2017

Al Franken: My dedication to believing women is so strong that I am resigning even though these lying whores are all lying about me — TheOne&OnlyExpert (@AceofSpadesHQ) December 7, 2017

Al Franken in 2015: "Believe all women." Al Franken in 2017: "I must now resign because of all these lying sluts." — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) December 7, 2017

Hi @alfranken you just outlined a conspiracy theory about how several women with no apparent ties apparently suddenly came together to falsely accuse you. Can you elaborate? — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 7, 2017

So @alfranken, now that you say the women are liars, were you lying when you apologized to them? Maybe you should write a book on lying to explain? — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 7, 2017

Am I wrong in asking which women accusers Franken believes are liars? Because…that was the floor of the Senate. America has a right to know., right? — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 7, 2017

Just as Harry Reid said he was glad he lied like rug on the Senate floor about Romney, so too Franken is glad he lied about the honor of the women he groped. Bad people are bad, film at 11 https://t.co/OH0NnpdLs0 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 7, 2017

"Doggone it, people lied about me!" — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 7, 2017

Let Al Franken's legacy as a Senator be that we went out calling women liars. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 7, 2017

***

Related:

WATCH: Resigning Al Franken takes parting swipe at Trump on way out door