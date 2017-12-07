As Twitchy told you, today, Al Franken announced his resignation. Well, “in the coming weeks,” anyway. Whatever the hell that means.

But just how sorry is he about any of this? It shouldn’t come as a major shock to you to learn that the answer is: Not very.

And by the way, all those women were lying liars who lie:

Believe all women? Eh, not so much.

