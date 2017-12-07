As Twitchy has reported, Sen. Al Franken took to the Senate floor today to announce that he’d be resigning in a matter of weeks. Dozens of Democrats had called for his resignation, but Franken sounded defiant in regards to the accusations against him:

Franken managed to use the opportunity of his own resignation after several harassment allegations to slam both President Trump and GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore:

It’s almost as if the goal of Franken’s entire speech was to make those listening forget the reason he had to deliver the speech in the first place.

