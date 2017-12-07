As Twitchy has reported, Sen. Al Franken took to the Senate floor today to announce that he’d be resigning in a matter of weeks. Dozens of Democrats had called for his resignation, but Franken sounded defiant in regards to the accusations against him:

Sen. Al Franken: "Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others I remember differently." https://t.co/jqRcUgBJsV pic.twitter.com/IOK1S1NRFZ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 7, 2017

Sen. Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: "I was shocked. I was upset. But in responding to their claims, I also wanted to be respectful of that broader conversation, because all women deserve to be heard." pic.twitter.com/hCKo4Cm81p — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 7, 2017

Franken managed to use the opportunity of his own resignation after several harassment allegations to slam both President Trump and GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore:

Franken resigns but denies allegations against him. Says "ironic" he must resign while Trump stays in office and GOP supports Moore. https://t.co/qkuah933Md — Julie Nelson (@JulieNelsonKARE) December 7, 2017

WATCH: Sen. Al Franken takes one final jab at Trump, Moore pic.twitter.com/ZHgpd3Tbcz — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) December 7, 2017

It’s almost as if the goal of Franken’s entire speech was to make those listening forget the reason he had to deliver the speech in the first place.