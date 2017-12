Has it really been only a few weeks since Howard Fineman tweeted out this stirring defense of women’s rights “champion” Al Franken?

I've watched @alfranken unfairly bracketed w/ accused serial sexual predators. He & I've been family friends for decades. As a comic, he could be crude. He went too far (& apologized). BUT: he's NOT predatory, adores his wife & family & is a lifelong champion of women's rights. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) November 18, 2017

Cat seems to have gotten his tongue today, though. He hasn’t tweeted even a word about Franken. Wonder why that is.

I’m so so glad I kept this one. pic.twitter.com/GraBeo8hcq — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 6, 2017

Like a fine wine.