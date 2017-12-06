As Twitchy told you, Democratic Rep. John Conyers allegedly crossed over into full-blown creepy-predator territory by bringing up the Chandra Levy case to a then-intern when she rejected his advances. The Hill covered this story as well, but they put their own very special spin on it:

What’s so special about that? Well, apparently at some point during this whole Conyers mess, he switched parties.

Indeed it does. Or, rather, it did:

Here’s how The Hill’s article reads now:

But if you’re looking for an actual correction, you won’t find one. Here’s all they could muster:

 

That’s pretty damn shady, The Hill.

