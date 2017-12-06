As Twitchy told you, Democratic Rep. John Conyers allegedly crossed over into full-blown creepy-predator territory by bringing up the Chandra Levy case to a then-intern when she rejected his advances. The Hill covered this story as well, but they put their own very special spin on it:

Accuser: Conyers brought up Chandra Levy's disappearance when I turned down his sexual advances https://t.co/0Y0YAcBai7 pic.twitter.com/b8aVZaDJuV — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2017

What’s so special about that? Well, apparently at some point during this whole Conyers mess, he switched parties.

This story lists Conyers as a Republican… https://t.co/G07BefJ0V0 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 6, 2017

Simple mistake. I mean he's only been a Democratic Congressman for 52 years — steve ficyk (@SteveFicyk) December 6, 2017

this story says Conyers is a Republican… — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) December 6, 2017

Indeed it does. Or, rather, it did:

🚨 Fake News Alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0rU8Yq9dhG — Andrew J. Amarone (@andrew_amarone) December 6, 2017

Hey @thehill , Did Conyers change his party over night? Or you hate the fact he is the longest current sitting DEMOCRAT? 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3aHedwes5x — Seung Lee 👌🇰🇷🇺🇸 (@maxell9544) December 6, 2017

Since when is Conyers a Republican? Did I miss something? — Dean Winchester (@DizzyDean79) December 6, 2017

Dear “The Hill”, Conyers isn’t a republican…. correct your story.

Sincerely,

The Nick — The Nick (@TheBookOfNick) December 6, 2017

You need to make a correction to your story, Conyers is not a republican. — ★Lazarus★ (@Terra_Nulius) December 6, 2017

Here’s how The Hill’s article reads now:

But if you’re looking for an actual correction, you won’t find one. Here’s all they could muster:

But at least they offered a thorough explanation of their mistake….. pic.twitter.com/BOzFJ4sfoO — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) December 6, 2017

Why aren’t you telling your readers that the reason it was updated was because you tried to say Conyers was a Republican and got called out? pic.twitter.com/4RGrif5IJz — Devon Graham (@DevonGraham31) December 6, 2017

That’s pretty damn shady, The Hill.