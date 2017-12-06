It’s a good thing that Rep. John Conyers Jr. retired yesterday because there’s no way he could survive with this coming out. AYFKM? Chandra Levy?
Exclusive: As Conyers weighed resignation, former intern stepped forward saying he brought up Chandry Levy case when she rejected his advances https://t.co/sGgnNptMpd
— kimberly kindy (@kimberlykindy) December 6, 2017
Chandra Levy was an intern murdered while jogging in a park in D.C. and linked romantically with former Rep. Gary Condit, which makes what he allegedly said a death threat:
WTFFFFFFFFFFFFF
-im into u 🙂
-sorry im not about this
-yk what happened to the last intern who wasn't about this 🙂 https://t.co/2INWbqABM5
— CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 6, 2017
When his intern turned him down, he brought up Chandra Levy, AN INTERN WHO DISAPPEARED. If that's not a threat, I don't know what is. It must have been terrifying. https://t.co/5XA5IDzw7V
— Keh_Squared🦄 (@Keh_Squared) December 6, 2017
creepy bastard. https://t.co/Zz9xbLCGKI
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 6, 2017
So, still think he’s an “icon,” Nancy Pelosi?
Iconic https://t.co/SqAqpsCaFc
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2017
That free pass he got from Nancy Pelosi is aging really well https://t.co/d3aeXhWmb5
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 6, 2017
See, a real Speaker woulda expelled this nut, taken his pension. Which US taxpayers get to pay until ??? https://t.co/4XmPryvYfg
— Jeff A. Taylor (@TheFree_Lance) December 6, 2017
So, will Congress finally hold him accountable?
Resigning is needed, but #Conyers needs a damn investigation!
Does he know what happened to #ChandraLevy ? Or was it a threat?
Resigning should be the least of his worries. Hold these assholes accountable. FOR ONCE!!!
Omg. So many emotions on this one. https://t.co/LBKBeWITRx
— 🇺🇸Mrs.Patriot🇺🇸 (@MrsPatriot3) December 6, 2017
Also, how about no more Conyers in Congress, ‘eh?
Heir and a spare: Rep. John Conyers Jr. announces retirement; Sets up battle for seat between son and great… https://t.co/otXxTHmGx8
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 5, 2017
***
Related:
John Conyers goes down swinging; Sheila Jackson Lee reads his statement to Congress https://t.co/SBiTyfDr6B
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 5, 2017
ICYMI ==> 'Profiles in polling': Nancy Pelosi completes TOTAL about-face on 'icon' John Conyers, Iowahawk zings https://t.co/29v09X1YC7
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 1, 2017