It’s a good thing that Rep. John Conyers Jr. retired yesterday because there’s no way he could survive with this coming out. AYFKM? Chandra Levy?

Chandra Levy was an intern murdered while jogging in a park in D.C. and linked romantically with former Rep. Gary Condit, which makes what he allegedly said a death threat:

So, still think he’s an “icon,” Nancy Pelosi?

So, will Congress finally hold him accountable?

Also, how about no more Conyers in Congress, ‘eh?

