It’s a good thing that Rep. John Conyers Jr. retired yesterday because there’s no way he could survive with this coming out. AYFKM? Chandra Levy?

Exclusive: As Conyers weighed resignation, former intern stepped forward saying he brought up Chandry Levy case when she rejected his advances https://t.co/sGgnNptMpd — kimberly kindy (@kimberlykindy) December 6, 2017

Chandra Levy was an intern murdered while jogging in a park in D.C. and linked romantically with former Rep. Gary Condit, which makes what he allegedly said a death threat:

WTFFFFFFFFFFFFF -im into u 🙂

-sorry im not about this

-yk what happened to the last intern who wasn't about this 🙂 https://t.co/2INWbqABM5 — CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 6, 2017

When his intern turned him down, he brought up Chandra Levy, AN INTERN WHO DISAPPEARED. If that's not a threat, I don't know what is. It must have been terrifying. https://t.co/5XA5IDzw7V — Keh_Squared🦄 (@Keh_Squared) December 6, 2017

So, still think he’s an “icon,” Nancy Pelosi?

That free pass he got from Nancy Pelosi is aging really well https://t.co/d3aeXhWmb5 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 6, 2017

See, a real Speaker woulda expelled this nut, taken his pension. Which US taxpayers get to pay until ??? https://t.co/4XmPryvYfg — Jeff A. Taylor (@TheFree_Lance) December 6, 2017

So, will Congress finally hold him accountable?

Resigning is needed, but #Conyers needs a damn investigation!

Does he know what happened to #ChandraLevy ? Or was it a threat? Resigning should be the least of his worries. Hold these assholes accountable. FOR ONCE!!! Omg. So many emotions on this one. https://t.co/LBKBeWITRx — 🇺🇸Mrs.Patriot🇺🇸 (@MrsPatriot3) December 6, 2017

Also, how about no more Conyers in Congress, ‘eh?

Heir and a spare: Rep. John Conyers Jr. announces retirement; Sets up battle for seat between son and great… https://t.co/otXxTHmGx8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 5, 2017

