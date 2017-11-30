Roy Moore surrounds himself with the best people:
Pastor who helped introduce Roy Moore last night was convicted for destroying evidence that allegedly implicated his son in molesting orphans in Honduras.https://t.co/BEakELPXcr
— michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) November 30, 2017
More from AL.com:
One of the ministers who serves a Theodore church where Roy Moore spoke Wednesday night was federally convicted of trying to block an investigation involving claims his son molested children in Honduras.
Rev. Bill Atkinson led the music portion of the Moore event at the Magnolia Springs Baptist Church, where the U.S. Senate candidate spoke for over 20 minutes and was interrupted twice by people in the audience.
In 2012, Atkinson was found guilty of obstruction and conspiracy for ordering two of his children to destroy a hard drive of a digital video recorder, which held evidence that incriminated his son for child molestation. At the time, William James “Will” Atkinson IV was in a Honduras jail awaiting trial on charges that he molested children at an orphanage the Atkinson family owned. Those allegations came to light when his younger brother, Jonathan Atkinson, set up a secret surveillance system in Will’s office after some of the children said they had been touched inappropriately.
For crying out loud …
Alabama politics is off the chainhttps://t.co/WHsEypSEjC pic.twitter.com/O3ZHRHSLaJ
— Taqqiya Purveyor (@notwokieleaks) November 30, 2017
What?!!?! 😳
— Rhoda🦋 (@rposey42) November 30, 2017
— JG (@18major) November 30, 2017
holy shit, what is happening with these people?
Minister who sang for Roy Moore lied for son accused of molesting Honduran orphans https://t.co/iTwLu0pkRT
— тѕαя вє¢кєт α∂αмѕ (@BecketAdams) November 30, 2017
Even eastern Kentuckians are looking at Alabama right now thinking "WTF?"https://t.co/qa8qaQNFcv
— BT (@back_ttys) November 30, 2017
These people succeeded in giving Alabama a bad image.
— Lanre (@EttiJr) November 30, 2017
At the very least, this is probably the last kind of publicity Roy Moore (and Alabama, for that matter) needs right now.
Can this ongoing travesty get any more convolutedly awful? What a freak show!
— Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) November 30, 2017
The most 2017 tweet of 2017. https://t.co/yUuCxp2HL7
— David French (@DavidAFrench) November 30, 2017
And it’s all downhill from here.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.
***
Related:
Oh, SNAP! Roy Moore fires at Jimmy Kimmel over ‘Christian values’ — and gets royally BURNED