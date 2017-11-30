As Twitchy told you earlier, comedian Tony Barbieri — who has written for and performed on Jimmy Kimmel’s show — posed as a hardcore Roy Moore supporter during a campaign stop at a church last night. Barbieri was removed from the church, but it’s not clear whether or not he was there to troll Moore at Kimmel’s behest. But members of Kimmel’s film crew were there, and Kimmel did tweet the story out to his followers this morning:

In any event, Moore is putting on his tough-guy pants today and challenging Kimmel to come face him like a man:

More from Breitbart:

“Jimmy Kimmel and the ‘Hollywood elite’ cross the line when they invade our Churches under a disguise and attempt to make a mockery of our worship services,” Drew Messer, a senior adviser to Moore, told Breitbart News on Thursday morning after the incident at the church on Wednesday night.

Now, for the first time since the incident, Moore’s team is fired up and fighting back calling out the elites. In addition to Messer’s above comments, he added in an email to Breitbart News that Kimmel should come down to Alabama himself rather sending one of his lackeys down here.

“If Kimmel wants to mock our Christian values, he should come down here and do it man to man instead of hiding behind a camera in Hollywood,” Messer said. “And yes, Jimmy, we will still rebuild our military, build the wall, protect our gun rights, reform our tax code, and support President Trump whether you like that or not. Hollywood will not bully us around.”

Pretty tough talk from a campaign whose main jobs these days are sliming alleged victims of sexual predation and propping up a faux conservative clown.

Who needs Jimmy Kimmel to mock Christian values when Roy Moore seems more than capable of doing that on his own?

Ouch. Kimmel’s a glorified hack with a big mouth, but he wins this round.

Update:

Moore has responded to Kimmel’s tweet:

Oy vey.

Update:

This war of words is still raging:

Oh man.

 

