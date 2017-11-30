As Twitchy told you earlier, comedian Tony Barbieri — who has written for and performed on Jimmy Kimmel’s show — posed as a hardcore Roy Moore supporter during a campaign stop at a church last night. Barbieri was removed from the church, but it’s not clear whether or not he was there to troll Moore at Kimmel’s behest. But members of Kimmel’s film crew were there, and Kimmel did tweet the story out to his followers this morning:

Jake Byrd heckles Roy Moore: Jimmy Kimmel comedian crashes Alabama church rally https://t.co/P1HiEuPL1L — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

In any event, Moore is putting on his tough-guy pants today and challenging Kimmel to come face him like a man:

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

“Jimmy Kimmel and the ‘Hollywood elite’ cross the line when they invade our Churches under a disguise and attempt to make a mockery of our worship services,” Drew Messer, a senior adviser to Moore, told Breitbart News on Thursday morning after the incident at the church on Wednesday night. … Now, for the first time since the incident, Moore’s team is fired up and fighting back calling out the elites. In addition to Messer’s above comments, he added in an email to Breitbart News that Kimmel should come down to Alabama himself rather sending one of his lackeys down here. “If Kimmel wants to mock our Christian values, he should come down here and do it man to man instead of hiding behind a camera in Hollywood,” Messer said. “And yes, Jimmy, we will still rebuild our military, build the wall, protect our gun rights, reform our tax code, and support President Trump whether you like that or not. Hollywood will not bully us around.”

Pretty tough talk from a campaign whose main jobs these days are sliming alleged victims of sexual predation and propping up a faux conservative clown.

When are you going to debate Doug Jones? Stop hiding in the shadows! — Laura Gilmour (@laurajgilmour) November 30, 2017

You won't even talk 'man to man' with your opponent in this election! You're gonna take on a media personality but won't answer to your possible future constituents? — Steph Bazzle (@imjustasteph) November 30, 2017

Says the “tough guy” that won’t even debate @GDouglasJones 😂 — SMB2017 (@SMB20172) November 30, 2017

Who needs Jimmy Kimmel to mock Christian values when Roy Moore seems more than capable of doing that on his own?

Sounds great Roy – let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

Ouch. Kimmel’s a glorified hack with a big mouth, but he wins this round.

If banging 8th graders is now a "Christian value," I guess I'm siding with Kimmel on this one. https://t.co/eZSkwsltKx — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 30, 2017

If you actually lived your "Christian Values" this would not be an issue. — Shellee (@shelleekc) November 30, 2017

Pretty sure Jesus didn't challenge people to fights or expose himself to teens, Judge. — Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) November 30, 2017

Pedophiles playing goofy judge is a big mockery of Christian values. https://t.co/7b3PlKPT1g — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) November 30, 2017

I was a Christian for 22 years. I've read the Bible twice. The only thing I learned in all that time regarding preying on and sexually attacking little girls is that it's disgusting, immoral, life-damaging to the victim, and (of course) illegal. — 👓 Tom Wellborn (@TomWellborn) November 30, 2017

He can't mock what you don't actually have. You say you have Christian values, but you don't live them. I can call a turd a moonpie all day long, doesn't make it true. — Liz Zimmermann (@whyiamcrazy) November 30, 2017

Fuck off, Roy. YOU mock Christian values by claiming to be a Christian, you fraud. https://t.co/rCKQV8ptXZ — RBe (@RBPundit) November 30, 2017

Moore has responded to Kimmel’s tweet:

Despite D.C. and Hollywood Elites' bigotry towards southerners, Jimmy, we'll save you a seat on the front pew. https://t.co/z7n6uaeyCj — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

2 morons fighting over here https://t.co/OJAXoApBu6 — Christine (@cmdeb) November 30, 2017

we're living in the best Elon Musk sim ever https://t.co/JqAgHMHsUp — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) November 30, 2017

This war of words is still raging:

OK Roy, but I'm leaving my daughters at home! P.S. – wear that cute little leather vest https://t.co/scweglm2Fg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

