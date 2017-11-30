Remember late last December, when Jason Miller, newly named White House comms director for Trump, resigned his post to spend more time with his family? Some tweets from Trump surrogate A.J. Delgado suggested that she knew Miller’s resignation was coming.

Delgado deactivated her account after that and largely fell out of the spotlight, until it was revealed that she’d had an affair with Miller — who is married — and gotten pregnant. This past July, she gave birth to a son she named William.

Since the scandal broke, the relationship between Delgado and Miller has been an acrimonious one, and this afternoon, Delgado took aim at Miller and fired:

Hey everyone, Jason Miller just filed a Motion in court seeking to have the judge rob me of my 1st Amendment rights and order that I cannot tweet about him or our family law case! — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

I will be posting their Motion shortly for all to read. #Transparency — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

And he is now backing out of tomorrow's deposition, where he was to be questioned at length about his financials. How convenient! — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

Apparently, I, as a woman, can't speak about what was done to me and my child/defend my reputation.

But it's OK for him to put in a public filing that the child came out of a one-night stand. THAT's totally OK.#DoubleStandards — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

Hang on, I'm posting 3 months' worth of Jason Miller's tweets to me on Medium shortly. So much for the William came out of a one-night-stand lie he told so he and his wife could save face. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

Thought you were done tweeting about this shit? — Tom (@tcgohawks) November 30, 2017

Yeah, then he pulled a very unethical move of refusing to file his financial affidavit in court, as required, to ensure my son receives all he is entitled to. https://t.co/Zh674UGKXv — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

BTW, his attorney said I "mocked the Court" in my tweets. Really? Where did I "mock" the "Court" by saying HE was seeking special treatment? Do you see what I have to deal with and what scum / liar this man is? — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

Surprised he didn't pay you off for silence #YouGoGirl #IStandWithAJ oh yeah I forgot that bum blocked me long ago when I called the 🐀out — Gary (@SmashAlley59) November 30, 2017

He's enormously cheap. Even towards his own son. I have yet to receive a dime for any of the pregnancy healthcare costs/delivery costs, etc. https://t.co/RTDv7Wfo7t — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

.@JasonMillerinDC : I have a First Amendment right to tweet about our case, WHICH IS PUBLIC RECORD. If you don't like it bc the world is reminded what a cad you are, that's YOUR problem, not mine. Grow up/man up. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

there is a kid involved… maybe don't talk about it.. that kid has to live with this shit forever https://t.co/RMyta409w1 — tammyinlalaland (@tammyinlalaland) November 30, 2017

Yeah, you think Jason thought of the child when he LIED and said the child came out of a "night in Vegas" and said so in a public pleading that our son will someday read? THat's just one of many harmful stmts. https://t.co/z0F89ggyfQ — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

I like you, I do, but come on. Talking on Twitter and filing a court document, even if it is public are two completely different things. — Brock Masters (@KSTruthTeller) November 30, 2017

Yeah, insulting our son in the court document is what's horrific. A court document is forever / can't be sealed / stmts (lies) are SWORN to.

No one gives a damn about tweets. https://t.co/Y1xzTWkjQl — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

He also filed an "Emergency" Motion in October claiming he wanted time on "Thanksgiving & Christmas" with Will. So I gave him Thanksgiving. He passed.

And guess when he wants to see Will in Dec? Dec 28th – 31st.

Hm, that ain't "Christmas." Constant lies in Motions. Constant — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

Conversely, I didn't go and file a motion to stop his mother-in-law and sister-in-law from tweeting horrific attacks on me. They're all still available to see. Called me a "pig"; "evil"; mocked me for seeking child support, etc. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

See, the thing is, every since July (the degrading paternity test he forced Little Will to undergo when he was days old), he and his attorney have expected me to stay silent, and just lay there while they run all over me. Not going to happen. I will be a voice for my son. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

When I don't just agree to everything, without complaining or voicing any frustration w their shenanigans, I'm portrayed as unreasonable, emotional, etc. THIS HAPPENS TO WOMEN EVERY DAMN DAY.

EVERYWHERE.

EVERY DAMN DAY. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

And remember when Miller told the Atlantic he'd never asked me to terminate the pregnancy? Here's an email, "again" bc it was the second time he demanded it. (This was sent right after we spoke on the phone.) pic.twitter.com/7Gn9cUP6qa — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

No, his wife had emailed me referencing my "supposed" pregnancy. She also called me a "f*cking slut." Same person Jason now claims is 'excited!' about 'welcoming William.' sure. I do have a text where Jason makes a horrificly misogynistic/cruel comment about Kellyanne, though. https://t.co/18iQ5g5Wfa — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

This seems a little personal for twitter but wtf do I know? https://t.co/buhBQFfiEL — Loren Feldman (@imnotloren) November 30, 2017

It may be but he did call me a liar when he said he'd never asked for such, so…. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

Delgado also retweeted these:

I rarely see eye to eye with AJ politically, but I can certainly vouch for Jason's safe space neediness. pic.twitter.com/LGZ381i2KV — Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) November 30, 2017

I disagree with you on everything political but agree about Miller. What a creep he has been about this situation. I am sorry you have to deal with it. — jdra (@noahjacobmama) November 30, 2017

He lied about his marriage…Why r u surprised he wants to hide financials? He's a scumbag. Accept nice guy act was fraud. Sue for whats Wills — Hillary for Prison (@HRC4Prison) November 30, 2017

He lied/lies all the time on 📺. He lied to his wife when he was “dating” you. Why are you surprised that he continues to lie?!? — Terez (@tmays24) November 30, 2017

Keep doing what you're doing. If Mr. Miller has a problem with being publicly shamed he can always aspire to be a less shameful father. — Cr8z13 (@Cr8z13) November 30, 2017

We’ll leave you with this:

Well, tomorrow we'll know whether women still have First Amendment rights to tweet about abusers. Let's see! Stay tuned! — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

The people who keep saying move on obviously have no idea how Family law works. — Anthony B. Schram (@schramlaw) November 30, 2017

Indeed. Not when his attorney CONSTANTLY files motions. I implored him, on Oct 3rd, for us to sit down & work everything out privately & amicably, for the sake of our son. Instead, he filed a Motion the next day to restart case. Motions all the time,while I'm caring for an infant https://t.co/VfKWVGgoGL — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

Also, he does not care about your son. He is using your son as pawn against you. Classic Parental Alienation. — Anthony B. Schram (@schramlaw) November 30, 2017

I really hope not because I really want our son to have a great relationship with his father but I do suspect this is more about 'making life hard for me'. Odd that I implored him to reach an agreement privately and, THE NEXT DAY, he went right back to COurt. https://t.co/LdS80OKrw2 — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

This has been litigation-bullying, and deliberate humiliation of his own son, since Day One. He came out of a Vegas one-night stand. The man seriously did this. In a PUBLIC pleading. That our son will someday read. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

Hi AJ – I was in a nasty divorce and would like to suggest not talking about these matters on Twitter or in public. It will be much better for your child. — Steve (@groovyman94002) November 30, 2017

Obviously I agree with that since I have said little-to-nothing and this has been going on since July. But when he's refusing to file a financial affidavit, etc., that harms my son. https://t.co/yQhkYIk2LT — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

And guess when I was served with a degrading demand for a paternity test? The day after I gave birth. I sat IN A HOSPITAL BED reading legal papers, saying my son had come out of a 'Vegas' wild night (false), with my c-section scar still burning and my newborn on my chest. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

I know you want that for William. But if Jason wanted that, he would have worked this out with you long ago without litigation. — Anthony B. Schram (@schramlaw) November 30, 2017

Esp bc the child support amount isn't even a big sticking point for me. How about just "Hey, let's be cordial and be the best co-parents we can be for this amazing child and keep it out of court". That was refused. https://t.co/JkivfOEWIP — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

You're not just fighting him but her as well. BTDT. — Java 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@NotARussianSpy7) November 30, 2017

That's what everyone told me since Day One, and I naively didn't believe it. He has never even had a phone conversation w me, (he refuses — I cannot even TEXT HIM PHOTOS of Will or email me). He makes me use a third-party app called OUr Family Wizard https://t.co/jOEJj50nUQ — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

He's also going to read his mother's efforts to stand up for him. — Cr8z13 (@Cr8z13) November 30, 2017

It's an honor to fight for Will and Will's RIGHTS. If I look stupid in the process, I'm happy to pay that price. All I do, I do for my son's rights and future. https://t.co/xX1ea7StA2 — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

That is just appalling. Don't know if it helps, but he probably said that to appease his wife. What a coward he is for saying that in court when he knows it will eventually hurt his own child. — Captain Annie (@AnnieBritner) November 30, 2017

Right. It's less embarrassing for his wife to say "Oh, my husband just messed up ONE night" than "My husband was DATING SOMEONE FOR THREE MONTHS while I was pregnant". They thought of themselves — NOT of Will and HIS embarrassment. https://t.co/EtruWqWy66 — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

Alright, well, thanks for all the support that you're showing William and me. I truly am grateful. Off to enjoying the evening with my wonderful, amazing son. Someday he'll see how hard Mom fought to make sure his rights were preserved. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 30, 2017

