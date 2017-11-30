Remember late last December, when Jason Miller, newly named White House comms director for Trump, resigned his post to spend more time with his family? Some tweets from Trump surrogate A.J. Delgado suggested that she knew Miller’s resignation was coming.

Delgado deactivated her account after that and largely fell out of the spotlight, until it was revealed that she’d had an affair with Miller — who is married — and gotten pregnant. This past July, she gave birth to a son she named William.

Since the scandal broke, the relationship between Delgado and Miller has been an acrimonious one, and this afternoon, Delgado took aim at Miller and fired:

Trending

Wow.

Delgado also retweeted these:

We’ll leave you with this:

***

Update:

More from Delgado:

***

Related:

Former Trump senior adviser SLAMS CNN’s Jeff Zucker over Matt Lauer

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: A.J. DelgadoJason MillerKellyanne Conway