We’ll give Linda Sarsour this much: She really works hard to prove that she deserves the name “Cockroach.”

Um, Sarsour was on a panel on anti Semitism? Was she the anti semite in question? https://t.co/gGzzJEqRHi — Michele Frost (@michelelfrost) November 29, 2017

Sarsour indeed appeared as part of a panel last night on “The Uses and Abuses of Anti-Semitism.” That’s where she said this:

Regardless of their feelings toward Israel, said Sarsour, Jews and non-Jews alike “must commit to dismantling anti-Semitism. The existential threat resides in the White House, and if what you’re reading all day long in the Jewish media is that Linda Sarsour and Minister [Louis] Farrakhan are the existential threats to the Jewish community, something really bad is going to happen and we are going to miss the mark on it.”

Where to begin?

