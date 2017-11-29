We’ll give Linda Sarsour this much: She really works hard to prove that she deserves the name “Cockroach.”

Sarsour indeed appeared as part of a panel last night on “The Uses and Abuses of Anti-Semitism.” That’s where she said this:

Regardless of their feelings toward Israel, said Sarsour, Jews and non-Jews alike “must commit to dismantling anti-Semitism. The existential threat resides in the White House, and if what you’re reading all day long in the Jewish media is that Linda Sarsour and Minister [Louis] Farrakhan are the existential threats to the Jewish community, something really bad is going to happen and we are going to miss the mark on it.”

Where to begin?

Total. Human. Garbage.

