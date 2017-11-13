Well, now we’ve seen everything:

Dead as a doornail.

Geez Louise.

Trending

Nope. It’s all too real.

“Join this group of anti-Israel anti-Semites to learn how to combat anti-Semitism.” Amazing.

Don’t be surprised.

Still, maybe we’re being too hasty in our suggestion that Linda Sarsour’s not qualified to talk about this:

Most definitely.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismJacobinLinda Sarsour