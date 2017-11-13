Well, now we’ve seen everything:
Linda Sarsour to talk about how antisemitism is awful
Irony is dead pic.twitter.com/zcieTEe0rK
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 13, 2017
Dead as a doornail.
irony rn pic.twitter.com/qcAi7QF9c4
— Proud Texan (@BecomeATexan) November 13, 2017
Geez Louise.
Is this a joke? 😮
— TStyles🇺🇸✝ (@trinastyles) November 13, 2017
Nope. It’s all too real.
“Join this group of anti-Israel anti-Semites to learn how to combat anti-Semitism.” Amazing.
@benshapiro Working title: "We're Not Anti-Semites—It's Just That We Hate Israel & The Jews"
— John Hakes (@johnny_hakes) November 13, 2017
Tickets are $5! Does ticket price include vomit bag?
— Alejandro Umansky (@124323) November 13, 2017
in which Linda will posit a false definition of antisemitism and assume the role of the victim.
— Peter McKenna (@petermckenna_) November 13, 2017
Don’t be surprised.
Still, maybe we’re being too hasty in our suggestion that Linda Sarsour’s not qualified to talk about this:
Maybe she'll be talking about "the uses" of it?
— James Rossi (@JamesRossi69) November 13, 2017
Well, she’s qualified to talk about how to use it I suppose.
— A Portrait of Torrian Gray (@torriangray) November 13, 2017
Most definitely.
"How To Be Antisemitic 101"- featuring Linda Sarsour
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 13, 2017