Well, now we’ve seen everything:

Linda Sarsour to talk about how antisemitism is awful Irony is dead pic.twitter.com/zcieTEe0rK — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 13, 2017

Dead as a doornail.

Geez Louise.

Is this a joke? 😮 — TStyles🇺🇸✝ (@trinastyles) November 13, 2017

Nope. It’s all too real.

“Join this group of anti-Israel anti-Semites to learn how to combat anti-Semitism.” Amazing.

@benshapiro Working title: "We're Not Anti-Semites—It's Just That We Hate Israel & The Jews" — John Hakes (@johnny_hakes) November 13, 2017

Tickets are $5! Does ticket price include vomit bag? — Alejandro Umansky (@124323) November 13, 2017

in which Linda will posit a false definition of antisemitism and assume the role of the victim. — Peter McKenna (@petermckenna_) November 13, 2017

Don’t be surprised.

Still, maybe we’re being too hasty in our suggestion that Linda Sarsour’s not qualified to talk about this:

Maybe she'll be talking about "the uses" of it? — James Rossi (@JamesRossi69) November 13, 2017

Well, she’s qualified to talk about how to use it I suppose. — A Portrait of Torrian Gray (@torriangray) November 13, 2017

Most definitely.