Remember Kate Morgan? She’s the super-woke filmmaker who believes that America is at least as terrible as North Korea. And she knows what she’s talking about, because she speaks from a position of absolute moral authority.

Wouldn’t the U.S. be so much less terrible if more Americans thought like her?

Did we mention she’s woke?

As delightful as they come.

Keeps her busy, we guess.

It’s getting pretty tough to keep up with Twitter’s requirements for maintaining verified status, but we’re pretty sure that Kate Morgan isn’t meeting them right now.

It sure sounds like one. And it’s not just straight white men who are being threatened:

Update:

Well, um, this might shed some light on her … issues:

Yeesh.

Update:

Well, this is nice. Kate’s making an exception to her penis policy:

Great.

