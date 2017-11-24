Remember Kate Morgan? She’s the super-woke filmmaker who believes that America is at least as terrible as North Korea. And she knows what she’s talking about, because she speaks from a position of absolute moral authority.
Wouldn’t the U.S. be so much less terrible if more Americans thought like her?
BE WELL ADVISED WORLD, IF YOU HAVE A PENIS YOU PROBABLY DESERVE MURDERING.
— Kate Morgan (@SomethingTexty) November 24, 2017
Did we mention she’s woke?
She seems nice… https://t.co/X0laVPUKbK
— I’m Peculiar! (@Pqlyur1) November 24, 2017
You seem nice. Probably fun at parties.
— Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) November 24, 2017
As delightful as they come.
Nobody beats @SomethingTexty at the ratio game.
Nobody.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 24, 2017
This broad is making a living out of ratio cooking https://t.co/YQYHNWuy2A
— Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) November 24, 2017
Keeps her busy, we guess.
— Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) November 24, 2017
What if you just got it? Like just now? https://t.co/X0laVPD8Na
— I’m Peculiar! (@Pqlyur1) November 24, 2017
Looks like someone's not taking that last breakup very well
— Mr Bo the Cat (@MrBoTheCat) November 24, 2017
I'm thinking it's a breakup with pharmaceuticals as well.
— Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) November 24, 2017
It’s getting pretty tough to keep up with Twitter’s requirements for maintaining verified status, but we’re pretty sure that Kate Morgan isn’t meeting them right now.
Twitter endorsed, right @jack? https://t.co/Ccn4N2axkE
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 24, 2017
@Twitter @jack how is this not hate speech?
— Bas (@760SJR) November 24, 2017
Hey @Jack!
I thought you didn’t allow “hate” speech on Twitter 🤔
I find it a little weird how a conservative can get kicked off Twitter for dropping an “F” bomb but blue check Liberals can say whatever they want. https://t.co/sojHc9VeVD
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 24, 2017
She has a blue check, which means @Twitter @verified approves of this, right? That’s how this works now. https://t.co/OnahmuUYBD
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 24, 2017
Isn't this a threat kinda? https://t.co/XK39vDiY3p
— Ben (@BenHowe) November 24, 2017
It sure sounds like one. And it’s not just straight white men who are being threatened:
awesome! you hate gays and transgenders
— Richie Brienza (@Richie_Brienza) November 24, 2017
So are you then also advocating the murder of a fair number of transgender individuals?
— Joshua Cowley (@JCLegoManSA) November 24, 2017
This is transphobic
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 24, 2017
BREAKING: Writer verified by twitter calls for the murder of trans women. pic.twitter.com/L7XOnSDyyi
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 24, 2017
***
Update:
Well, um, this might shed some light on her … issues:
I hate my father and pretty much all men as much as I hate White people.
— Kate Morgan (@SomethingTexty) November 24, 2017
Yeesh.
We’re watching a psychotic breakdown and breakthrough happening in real time on twitter https://t.co/2RGVqGy9K6
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 24, 2017
***
Update:
Well, this is nice. Kate’s making an exception to her penis policy:
I'm sorry your experiences with men have led you to believe that we all deserve to be slaughtered.
— Ryan J. Roose (@Maize_and_Roose) November 24, 2017
If you are a Responsible Penis User™ you do not "deserve murdering." https://t.co/SDlqz1NJz8
— Kate Morgan (@SomethingTexty) November 24, 2017
Great.