Remember Kate Morgan? She’s the super-woke filmmaker who believes that America is at least as terrible as North Korea. And she knows what she’s talking about, because she speaks from a position of absolute moral authority.

Wouldn’t the U.S. be so much less terrible if more Americans thought like her?

BE WELL ADVISED WORLD, IF YOU HAVE A PENIS YOU PROBABLY DESERVE MURDERING. — Kate Morgan (@SomethingTexty) November 24, 2017

Did we mention she’s woke?

You seem nice. Probably fun at parties. — Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) November 24, 2017

As delightful as they come.

Nobody beats @SomethingTexty at the ratio game. Nobody. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 24, 2017

This broad is making a living out of ratio cooking https://t.co/YQYHNWuy2A — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) November 24, 2017

Keeps her busy, we guess.

What if you just got it? Like just now? https://t.co/X0laVPD8Na — I’m Peculiar! (@Pqlyur1) November 24, 2017

Looks like someone's not taking that last breakup very well — Mr Bo the Cat (@MrBoTheCat) November 24, 2017

I'm thinking it's a breakup with pharmaceuticals as well. — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) November 24, 2017

It’s getting pretty tough to keep up with Twitter’s requirements for maintaining verified status, but we’re pretty sure that Kate Morgan isn’t meeting them right now.

Hey @Jack! I thought you didn’t allow “hate” speech on Twitter 🤔 I find it a little weird how a conservative can get kicked off Twitter for dropping an “F” bomb but blue check Liberals can say whatever they want. https://t.co/sojHc9VeVD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 24, 2017

She has a blue check, which means @Twitter @verified approves of this, right? That’s how this works now. https://t.co/OnahmuUYBD — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 24, 2017

It sure sounds like one. And it’s not just straight white men who are being threatened:

awesome! you hate gays and transgenders — Richie Brienza (@Richie_Brienza) November 24, 2017

So are you then also advocating the murder of a fair number of transgender individuals? — Joshua Cowley (@JCLegoManSA) November 24, 2017

This is transphobic — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 24, 2017

BREAKING: Writer verified by twitter calls for the murder of trans women. pic.twitter.com/L7XOnSDyyi — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 24, 2017

***

Update:

Well, um, this might shed some light on her … issues:

I hate my father and pretty much all men as much as I hate White people. — Kate Morgan (@SomethingTexty) November 24, 2017

Yeesh.

We’re watching a psychotic breakdown and breakthrough happening in real time on twitter https://t.co/2RGVqGy9K6 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 24, 2017

***

Update:

Well, this is nice. Kate’s making an exception to her penis policy:

I'm sorry your experiences with men have led you to believe that we all deserve to be slaughtered. — Ryan J. Roose (@Maize_and_Roose) November 24, 2017

If you are a Responsible Penis User™ you do not "deserve murdering." https://t.co/SDlqz1NJz8 — Kate Morgan (@SomethingTexty) November 24, 2017

Great.