At this special time of year, we’re thankful for hot takes like this one from “Critic. Writer. Filmmaker.” Kate Morgan:

Her entire timeline is teeming with searingly hot takes, in case you’re looking for more reasons to bang your head against the wall. But we’re pressed for time, so we’ll just focus on the North Korea thing.

Asked, and answered:

But we’re not about to pass up a golden opportunity to let this woman have it.

She’s getting off a lot more easily than she would in North Korea, that’s for damn sure.

Trending

We anxiously await her findings!

***

Related:

‘What is this sh*t?’ NYT’s Nick Kristof a willing cog in North Korea’s propaganda machine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaKate MorganNorth Korea