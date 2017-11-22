At this special time of year, we’re thankful for hot takes like this one from “Critic. Writer. Filmmaker.” Kate Morgan:

North Korea is terrible, but so is the U.S. actually. Let’s not pretend we are “oh so much better.” https://t.co/jZUxH8GitZ — Kate Morgan (@SomethingTexty) November 22, 2017

Her entire timeline is teeming with searingly hot takes, in case you’re looking for more reasons to bang your head against the wall. But we’re pressed for time, so we’ll just focus on the North Korea thing.

Why do people say things like this? https://t.co/WAAXbyBH2h — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 22, 2017

Asked, and answered:

Astonishing ignorance and a desire to be contrarian. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 22, 2017

But we’re not about to pass up a golden opportunity to let this woman have it.

When you think about it, getting twitter ratio'd is basically the western equivalent of six-hour thoughtcrime public shaming sessions pic.twitter.com/AwnVHkBRac — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 22, 2017

She’s getting off a lot more easily than she would in North Korea, that’s for damn sure.

All of Twitter RN: pic.twitter.com/rKiuAW3CwA — Doubting Thomas (@OutrageDenied) November 22, 2017

Everyone reading this tweet just lost five IQ points. https://t.co/c29Qb00w0s — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 22, 2017

Idiot — Ani (@DaoistAni) November 22, 2017

"According to that Kritof guy they've got pizza and amusement parks. It looks like a blast!" https://t.co/u6HztpzDOL — BT (@back_ttys) November 22, 2017

The fact that you can Tweet that without being imprisoned alone makes us better. — the implication (@ClarkeMoore) November 22, 2017

We are much better. The very fact that you can tweet that without being imprisoned is a testament to that. — Andrew Wortman (@Amoney666) November 22, 2017

Are you on drugs? Asking seriously as an American who is not being starved or threatened with an anti-aircraft gun for dissent by my government. — Carolyn Horowitz (@ckhorowitz) November 22, 2017

Well, most of us ate today and we probably chose our own haircuts, so I'm gonna say the US is solidly in the lead. https://t.co/b3rlISDtl9 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 22, 2017

Point me to the nearest US Starvation Camp. — Peter C Garlitz (@petgarsar) November 22, 2017

I'm a political refugee, escaped a war torn dictatorship, lived on 3 continents. And YES America is "oh so much better" — The Asteroid (@realAsteroid) November 22, 2017

You could not be more wrong. North Korea is divided into class systems, has concentration camps, kills people for having Bibles, starves its people, carries out extrajudicial killings, and more. — Justen Charters (@JustenCharters) November 22, 2017

Equating the 2 is offensive to millions of starving people enslaved under a crazy dictator who controls every moment of every day of their lives. What they eat, what they hear, where they can or can’t go, to whom they can or can’t talk to. You are lucky, & don’t even know it. https://t.co/89Bc8RhUll — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 22, 2017

Perhaps you should visit North Korea, say this, then see how quickly you’re shuffled off to a (short) lifetime of forced labor then get back to me about how much America sucks. — #Translation Goat (@TranslationGoat) November 22, 2017

Kate, you nailed it. North Korea and the U.S. are exactly alike in every way. In fact, they are so alike, I'm sure if you moved there, you wouldn't notice a difference. Maybe you should try it out and report back to us! I bet housing there is dirt cheap. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) November 22, 2017

We anxiously await her findings!

