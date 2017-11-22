Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and nowhere is it written that you have to like her. But if you’re trying to point out her flaws and the best you can do is attack her looks, you’re doing it wrong.

Washington Post columnist: Huckabee Sanders humiliates the media daily https://t.co/SRFtK4K0ZA pic.twitter.com/lHwMAgmgDt — The Hill (@thehill) November 22, 2017

And actor Ron Perlman is most definitely doing it wrong:

Because lipstick on a pig! Get it?

On a lying, despicable pig. — chambie (@peeweepete) November 22, 2017

Oink. Oink… — Liberty Megaburt (@libertymegaburt) November 22, 2017

Oink, oink 🐷 Sooey! — The Dude (@robertc3d) November 22, 2017

There’s a pig here, all right. But it’s not Sanders.

Nice anti-woman comment — Chad H (@chadmony) November 22, 2017

Does your mama know she raised a sexist pig? https://t.co/SrN4RYFPEs — LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) November 22, 2017

You're calling her a pig? Like ugly men in TV and movies who can't keep their pants on? Like those kind of pigs? — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) November 22, 2017

***

