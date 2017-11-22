Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and nowhere is it written that you have to like her. But if you’re trying to point out her flaws and the best you can do is attack her looks, you’re doing it wrong.

And actor Ron Perlman is most definitely doing it wrong:

Because lipstick on a pig! Get it?

There’s a pig here, all right. But it’s not Sanders.

***

