As Twitchy told you earlier, Texas GOP Rep. Joe Barton has apologized after a graphic nude selfie surfaced. Barton says he sent the photo to a woman while he was separated from his second wife. Barton told the Texas Tribune that he’s currently trying to decide how best to handle the situation, but according to a spokesperson, reports of his impending resignation have been greatly exaggerated:

Rep. Barton's spokeswoman: "He is not resigning." She also says Barton has no idea who released the nude photo. “It’s really a violation of his privacy." — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 22, 2017

So stay tuned.

Meanwhile, if Rep. Barton opts to take legal action against the leaker of the photo, he may have a pretty strong case.

This isn't on him so much as the chick he was involved with. Seems like they were dating… so just rude of her to release these really. https://t.co/azNcvWJRV7 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 22, 2017

So Rep. Barton was engaging in a consensual adult relationship, and the person he did that with shared his nude photo without his consent—am I crazy or isn't that revenge porn?https://t.co/Co2oE9usm6 — Olivia Messer 💀 (@OliviaMesser) November 22, 2017

It sure sounds like it.

Joe Barton is the victim of a crime under Texas law https://t.co/dEmXRzrMlV pic.twitter.com/Pb7Sbv6Q88 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 22, 2017

I'm not a lawyer, but under a straightforward reading of Texas law, Congressman Barton was the victim of crime. https://t.co/x9w0plIqJZ pic.twitter.com/RKarBxdtPG — 14-year-old passing for 20 (@HashtagGriswold) November 22, 2017

So, will Barton get the benefit of the doubt here? He’s already at a disadvantage:

Revenge porn sucks but expect the media to blame the victim to suit their male-bashing pattern. — Travis Glover (@1975jetsfan4) November 22, 2017