Given everything that’s been going on lately, a little bit of perspective can do a whole lot of good. NRO’s Katherine Timpf has an important reminder:
Quick reminder that if you only have a problem with predatory men when they're in the opposite political party then you're garbage.
— Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) November 9, 2017
Sexual predation is always wrong. Full stop.
Truth
— Despacito Dee (@Dee_Marketing) November 9, 2017
Thank You!
— Rachel Marie (@politicscutie) November 10, 2017
I have a problem with all predatory men, no matter the time, race, religion or party
— my own person (@79topper) November 10, 2017
I have a problem with it across the board.
— David Wayne Hester (@davidwhester) November 9, 2017
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2017
***
