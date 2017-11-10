Given everything that’s been going on lately, a little bit of perspective can do a whole lot of good. NRO’s Katherine Timpf has an important reminder:

Sexual predation is always wrong. Full stop.

Trending

***

Related:

‘What a piece of SH*T’! Is there a more SHAMEFUL defense of Roy Moore than THIS?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratKatherine Timpfpolitical partyRepublicanRoy Mooresexual predationSexual predators