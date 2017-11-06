Another day, another yuge Trump scandal:
Wait, wait. People are upset because Trump fed some fish?
— Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) November 6, 2017
Yep. And we’ve got CNN to thank for that:
Trump joined his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in feeding fish, emptying the whole box of food into a koi pond https://t.co/Aho7J2YUru pic.twitter.com/dPB9xwKNOB
— CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2017
Can you believe it, you guys? Donald Trump dumped his whole box of fish food into the koi pond! How rude!
Oh, wait:
Nicely edited video, CNN. Zoom in real close so nobody can see Shinzo Abe emptying his container first. https://t.co/PIAnlgpNbD
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2017
— Indigo Colossus (@IndigoColossus) November 6, 2017
Abe dumped his fish food first. pic.twitter.com/dWZf2IDrPL
— Nicholas Wadhams (@nwadhams) November 6, 2017
But when you’re this desperate for a narrative, you’ll grasp at any straw you can find. And when you can’t find a straw lying around, just pull one out of your ass.
So would @CNN consider this "A selectively edited Video" like the PP Videos? @brianstelter
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) November 6, 2017
Good question!
This stupid fish feeding “incident” is just one example of #CNN misleading the public about @realDonaldTrump. Extremely dishonest coverage.
— Alex @ NYC (@Alex_Roams) November 6, 2017
Hi @brianstelter you cover media. Can you offer an explanation on why CNN deceptively edited this video this way? Thanks
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2017
I wonder if @brianstelter will have something to say about this, for all the harumphing about standards and trust and professionalism
— Ed K (@edkrayewski) November 6, 2017
This is still CNN’s pinned tweet, by the way:
“Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana.” #FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/LbmRKiGJe9
— CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2017
Bless their hearts. They actually expect us to believe they put facts first!
The banana is an apple, @CNN. https://t.co/Yvfoy2t22k
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 6, 2017
This apple looks like a 🍌
— I Got News For You (@gotnews4you) November 6, 2017
the Apple has gone bad
— Taz (@Taz_Shoots) November 6, 2017
Rotten to the core.
We've already got fake Trump stories on Japanese automakers in the US (I fell for this one) & fish feeding. This dumb crap has to stop.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 6, 2017
There's lies, damned lies and then there's the media.
— John Smith (@JohnRealSmith) November 6, 2017
***
Update:
CNN hasn’t tweeted out an official correction, though their political analyst Julie Davis did … eventually:
7,000 likes + retweets for the "Trump is an incompetent boor" angle.
400 for the correction.#Journalism pic.twitter.com/FzMFrCMwnY
— Joel Fine (@joelfine) November 6, 2017
Works every time it’s tried.
Maybe next time they’ll take a page from Yashar Ali’s book:
I've deleted this tweet which was based on multiple news reports but the video clearly shows Abe dumping his box of food first. pic.twitter.com/nsdt8U0awj
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2017
How it’s done. Take note, every other journalist who tweeted this. There’s a reason Yashar is trusted by even us conservatives. https://t.co/PxGZ2joW5z
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 6, 2017
Or better yet, maybe next time they’ll just ignore the urge to deceive people in the first place.