Another day, another yuge Trump scandal:

Wait, wait. People are upset because Trump fed some fish? — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) November 6, 2017

Yep. And we’ve got CNN to thank for that:

Trump joined his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in feeding fish, emptying the whole box of food into a koi pond https://t.co/Aho7J2YUru pic.twitter.com/dPB9xwKNOB — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2017

Can you believe it, you guys? Donald Trump dumped his whole box of fish food into the koi pond! How rude!

Oh, wait:

Nicely edited video, CNN. Zoom in real close so nobody can see Shinzo Abe emptying his container first. https://t.co/PIAnlgpNbD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2017

Abe dumped his fish food first. pic.twitter.com/dWZf2IDrPL — Nicholas Wadhams (@nwadhams) November 6, 2017

But when you’re this desperate for a narrative, you’ll grasp at any straw you can find. And when you can’t find a straw lying around, just pull one out of your ass.

So would @CNN consider this "A selectively edited Video" like the PP Videos? @brianstelter — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) November 6, 2017

Good question!

This stupid fish feeding “incident” is just one example of #CNN misleading the public about @realDonaldTrump. Extremely dishonest coverage. — Alex @ NYC (@Alex_Roams) November 6, 2017

Hi @brianstelter you cover media. Can you offer an explanation on why CNN deceptively edited this video this way? Thanks — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2017

I wonder if @brianstelter will have something to say about this, for all the harumphing about standards and trust and professionalism — Ed K (@edkrayewski) November 6, 2017

This is still CNN’s pinned tweet, by the way:

“Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana.” #FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/LbmRKiGJe9 — CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2017

Bless their hearts. They actually expect us to believe they put facts first!

This apple looks like a 🍌 — I Got News For You (@gotnews4you) November 6, 2017

the Apple has gone bad — Taz (@Taz_Shoots) November 6, 2017

Rotten to the core.

We've already got fake Trump stories on Japanese automakers in the US (I fell for this one) & fish feeding. This dumb crap has to stop. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 6, 2017

There's lies, damned lies and then there's the media. — John Smith (@JohnRealSmith) November 6, 2017

***

Update:

CNN hasn’t tweeted out an official correction, though their political analyst Julie Davis did … eventually:

7,000 likes + retweets for the "Trump is an incompetent boor" angle. 400 for the correction.#Journalism pic.twitter.com/FzMFrCMwnY — Joel Fine (@joelfine) November 6, 2017

Works every time it’s tried.

Maybe next time they’ll take a page from Yashar Ali’s book:

I've deleted this tweet which was based on multiple news reports but the video clearly shows Abe dumping his box of food first. pic.twitter.com/nsdt8U0awj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2017

How it’s done. Take note, every other journalist who tweeted this. There’s a reason Yashar is trusted by even us conservatives. https://t.co/PxGZ2joW5z — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 6, 2017

Or better yet, maybe next time they’ll just ignore the urge to deceive people in the first place.