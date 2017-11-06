Another day, another yuge Trump scandal:

Yep. And we’ve got CNN to thank for that:

Can you believe it, you guys? Donald Trump dumped his whole box of fish food into the koi pond! How rude!

Oh, wait:

But when you’re this desperate for a narrative, you’ll grasp at any straw you can find. And when you can’t find a straw lying around, just pull one out of your ass.

Good question!

This is still CNN’s pinned tweet, by the way:

Bless their hearts. They actually expect us to believe they put facts first!

Rotten to the core.

Update:

CNN hasn’t tweeted out an official correction, though their political analyst Julie Davis did … eventually:

Works every time it’s tried.

Maybe next time they’ll take a page from Yashar Ali’s book:

Or better yet, maybe next time they’ll just ignore the urge to deceive people in the first place.

