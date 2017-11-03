When it comes to military matters, Wounded Warrior J.R. Salzman is an invaluable voice. This afternoon, he shared his perspective on the abominable Bowe Bergdahl decision:

As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump called the decision “a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military.” Salzman agrees:

Col. Jeffrey R. Nance, the judge who handed down the decision, cited Trump’s past remarks on Bergdahl as “mitigation evidence.” But Trump’s remarks didn’t make Bowe Bergdahl a deserter. Trump’s remarks didn’t kill or maim the brave soldiers who went looking for Bergdahl.

The responsibility lies squarely with Bergdahl, and for Nance to give him a slap on the wrist is a slap in the face to all those who have fought and died with honor.

This is a dark day for our military.

Not an unfair question. Nor is this one:

