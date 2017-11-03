When it comes to military matters, Wounded Warrior J.R. Salzman is an invaluable voice. This afternoon, he shared his perspective on the abominable Bowe Bergdahl decision:

The Army values are loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. Bergdahl failed on all counts. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 3, 2017

There are soldiers who received far stiffer sentences for far lesser crimes. This is a travesty. It's a failure to hold Bergdahl accountable — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 3, 2017

My prediction: he'll try and write a book or make a movie or some bullshit. And it will fail miserably and he'll die a penniless nobody. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 3, 2017

The dishonorable discharge is a bigger deal than people think. In a lot of states it's the equivalent of having a felony on your record. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 3, 2017

With Bergdahl and Manning the younger generation of soldiers are being taught that accountability is no longer a mainstay of the military. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 3, 2017

As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump called the decision “a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military.” Salzman agrees:

He's not wrong. Six soldiers are dead because of him. Where's their justice? https://t.co/KryYCrAfb6 — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 3, 2017

If you loathe Trump so much that you side with a slap on the wrist for Bergdahl, you forfeit the right to lecture anyone on morality. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 3, 2017

Col. Jeffrey R. Nance, the judge who handed down the decision, cited Trump’s past remarks on Bergdahl as “mitigation evidence.” But Trump’s remarks didn’t make Bowe Bergdahl a deserter. Trump’s remarks didn’t kill or maim the brave soldiers who went looking for Bergdahl.

Let's ask the families of the six soldiers who died looking for him. And the troops who were wounded looking for him. https://t.co/qoaNwXyYo5 — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 3, 2017

The responsibility lies squarely with Bergdahl, and for Nance to give him a slap on the wrist is a slap in the face to all those who have fought and died with honor.

This is a dark day for our military.

What the hell is happening to the United States military? — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 3, 2017

Not an unfair question. Nor is this one: