Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards thinks it’s high time we have a conversation about racism:

We are *long* overdue for a conversation about racism & slavery—and how their effects live on in our society & criminal justice system. ↓↓↓ https://t.co/A4hl9bPpPm — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) October 31, 2017

Who’s “we,” Cecile?

If you're a Black woman in America, it's statistically safer to have an abortion than to carry a pregnancy to term or give birth #ScaryStats — PP Black Community (@PPBlackComm) October 31, 2017

Maternal deaths for Black women span age, education and income level. Racism, lack of access to quality health care and poverty kill us. — PP Black Community (@PPBlackComm) October 31, 2017

Speaking of racism killing people, how many black babies did you abort last year, Planned Parenthood?

Abortion mortality rates for black women are 3X times higher than for white women

After 18 weeks, it's 8X higher https://t.co/3z8gn1PNeo — PoltergeistMath (@politicalmath) October 31, 2017

Shorter @PPBlackComm: Killing your black baby is better than having your black baby. — ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) October 31, 2017

so in other words youre saying blk ppl shouldnt reproduce… great message…. not. — 🅓🅐🅝 (@DanielUtd) October 31, 2017

You’ve gotta hand it to Planned Parenthood: They’re finally openly embracing their racist founder’s mission.

Holy crap — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 31, 2017

This is evil. — Robinson (@FPApprentice) October 31, 2017

This is disgusting — Onésime Basubi (@le91prince) October 31, 2017

Planned Parenthood to African Americans: kill yourselves. pic.twitter.com/JmWphNAL1v — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 31, 2017

Same message is being said by white supremacist groups. — Ryan Floyd (@ryandfloyd) October 31, 2017

the KKK endorses this message — Irene F. Irene (@irenefingirene) October 31, 2017

So we're just openly encouraging the death of black babies now, are we? Seems racist. — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) October 31, 2017

Hello brave firefighters. Can a news outlet enlighten me on the difference between this & Alt-Reich, whenever you rush into it. Thanks https://t.co/akGfQNUDan — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2017

Well, I never thought Planned Parenthood would concede their founding mission was keeping black babies from being born, but here we are. https://t.co/0KpPhDiR2i — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 31, 2017

So you are still carrying on Margaret Sanger's fantasy of erradicating black Americans. Smart move. — Greg (@WeNeedCoolidge) October 31, 2017

Sounds to me like Planned Parenthood telling black women not to have babies. Funny, that was Margaret Sanger's GOAL: eliminate black people. https://t.co/t3DwxomfYx — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 31, 2017

You are actually openly and aggressively pushing black women to kill their babies.

Margaret Sanger would be so proud. — PC is not Liberal (@TheEndOfPC) October 31, 2017

Looks like Planned Parenthood is dressing as Margaret Sanger for Halloween https://t.co/VgKusasvm8 — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) October 31, 2017

Still working on Sanger's stated goal to get rid of the black people, huh? — Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) October 31, 2017

Planned Parenthood won't rest until they finish Margaret Sanger's work. pic.twitter.com/ALikwMyqvf — Travesham (@Travesham) October 31, 2017

And Margaret Sanger smiled. 🤢 https://t.co/xzf4zd2WiV — Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) October 31, 2017

Margaret Sanger "assist the race toward the elimination of the unfit." so its out in the open with you folks now? Unreal. — Julian D Wynnyckyj (@jdwynnyckyj) October 31, 2017

Alas PlannedParenthood pushes for the killing of unborn babies of BlackWomen.This is racism.Sisters are we going to wake up now? #ScaryStats https://t.co/DwQNFyqpex — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) October 31, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

