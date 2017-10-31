Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards thinks it’s high time we have a conversation about racism:

Who’s “we,” Cecile?

Speaking of racism killing people, how many black babies did you abort last year, Planned Parenthood?

Trending

You’ve gotta hand it to Planned Parenthood: They’re finally openly embracing their racist founder’s mission.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Related:

‘MIC. F’ING. DROP.’ Pro-life takes over Planned Parenthood’s #ScaryStats and it’s GLORIOUS

Check out this ‘scary’ stat from Planned Parenthood staffer on ‘access’ to guns

‘Gross’: Planned Parenthood honors black ‘Dream Keepers’; Ebony editor beams

Stacey Dash: #BlackLivesMatter? Not to Planned Parenthood, they don’t

‘Irony is dead’: NARAL invokes #BlackLivesMatter to defend Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood POUNDED for their #BlackLivesMatter hypocrisy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackCecile RichardsMargaret SangerPlanned Parenthoodracism