Like so many of his media colleagues today, CNN’s Jake Tapper was absolutely disgusted to learn that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has actually done a terrible job managing the COVID19 crisis in New York:
Wildly irresponsible thing to say during a pandemic.
“When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of pandemic policies. “Because I don’t.” https://t.co/ePa6nudbFz
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 1, 2021
Yes, such a wildly irresponsible thing to say during a pandemic! The only thing more wildly irresponsible would be for media to prop Andrew Cuomo up for nearly a year. What kind of respectable, responsible media outlet would even do something like that?
🤦🏽♀️ and tonight on prime time with @ChrisCuomo
— Marissa (@itzrissababy) February 1, 2021
Thank goodness CNN aired all of those hard hitting news stories with his brother!
— Jennifer Devine (@Wavejenny) February 1, 2021
.@JakeTapper is shocked to find the governor of New York not treating COVID with the seriousness and scientific approach it requires pic.twitter.com/dxyNpMCwXi
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 1, 2021
Oh man. Jake must be beside himself right now, realizing that his own network played a role in pushing a blatantly false narrative about Andrew Cuomo.
Hilarious. 😐 https://t.co/k17feQeXS1
— Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) February 1, 2021
This is awkward. His brother being your coworker and all.
— Tiffany (@Bnative_Philly) February 1, 2021
Fantastic. You & your network elevated this man.
— James Klann (@jdklann) February 1, 2021
Also wildly irresponsible for CNN & all of its "journalists" to have just blindly trusted Cuomo's word & ignored facts. This is another story that FOX was reporting accurately for close to a year and MSM was not. https://t.co/3Zei0nAog0
— Oak Wood (@WoodOak1999) February 1, 2021
We told you. pic.twitter.com/F8ZrJyqe0c
— Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 1, 2021
Over and over again.
I’m starting to think this guy only seemed competent when he was up against Trump every day. https://t.co/iuI0TIBFri
— Sean (@CroweKnows) February 1, 2021