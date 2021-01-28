Unless you haven’t been paying attention and/or work at the New York Times, the news that the New York Department of Health under Andrew Cuomo grossly undercounted nursing home COVID19 deaths seems to be pretty much in-line with what we’ve seen from Andrew Cuomo so far.

But in case you’ve missed it, Grabien’s Tom Elliott has put together a helpful thread.

In light of the NY AG confirming @NYGovCuomo has been lying about the death toll resulting from his ordering Covid patients into nursing homes, let’s revisit how he’s handled questions into this issue … — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Yes, let’s:

In October, Cuomo said these deaths weren’t his fault, instead blaming the nursing homes' staff for “bringing” Covid into their facilities "We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff.” https://t.co/BJO287OFtf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Cuomo then pivoted to blaming the Trump Administration, claiming “federal guidelines:” resulted in Covid patients being moved into New York nursing homes https://t.co/PYy3fd2Bl8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Cuomo, asked about the directive he signed specifically ordering Covid patients into NY nursing homes, Cuomo dodged again, blaming “cruel” and “reprehensible” Trump for creating the impression he did anything wrong https://t.co/EcpWwMUCvn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

A couple weeks later, Cuomo claimed the story was a “conspiracy” cooked up by the Trump DoJ. "They have done a terrible job on Covid from day one, and they want a counter-defense … the conspiracy they’re trying to spread just has no factual basis.”https://t.co/duh15NaeHH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

In May, Cuomo told NBC it was the federal government’s fault he ordered Covid patients into nursing homes: "The reason that happened was because we had the virus coming from Europe when the federal government told us the virus was coming from China.” https://t.co/jr28Evx8Fz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

In June, Cuomo used his phony nursing home stats to claim he did a good job. “In New York we’re number 46 in the nation in terms of percentage of deaths at nursing homes compared to the total percentage. … You have 45 other states to point fingers at first.” pic.twitter.com/v7qGknR9Rn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

On MSNBC, Cuomo again made the strange claim that the federal government reporting the virus originated in China is the reason he ordered Covid patients into nursing homes. pic.twitter.com/H9c6KeS4q9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

At another point, Cuomo claimed he never signed the order at all. "I hate to get technical with you but sometimes sometimes these things are technical. There was never a directive that said we will send Covid positive people back to nursing homes." pic.twitter.com/grdCrQxwB4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

At another point, he went even further, claiming Covid patients were never sent to nursing homes at all. “We never needed nursing home beds because we always had hospital beds. … It never happened." pic.twitter.com/WLruTWR1SL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

In August, Cuomo said he wouldn’t cooperate w/ an investigation into these deaths because such a probe was “political.” “You’d have to be blind” to disagree, he said. pic.twitter.com/OVmb0D5fyE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

In May, he was more candid, saying his policy ensured everyone had access to a bed, but — “older people, vulnerable people, are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen." pic.twitter.com/PgrRGw8nmy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Oh, it happened. Thanks in large part to Andrew Cuomo.

To review: Cuomo’s bungled Covid response led to thousands of unnecessary deaths; rather than coming clean, he lied repeatedly, cooked the books, and obstructed investigations. So … why aren’t New Yorkers demanding his impeachment? https://t.co/RNfmzb9XF6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Seems like this should be a pretty open-and-shut case, no?