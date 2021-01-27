Stunningly brave Politico firefighters are still reeling after Ben Shapiro — Ben Shapiro! — was given the chance to guest-edit Playbook for a whole day.

And, being the cause of their anguish, it was only natural that Shapiro open up about what’s happened:

So, today I pointed out that Politico's blow-up over me writing Playbook wasn't about me being cancelled — it was about woke staffers cudgeling editors into never reaching across the aisle again. Now I have a pretty great example of this problem in action. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 27, 2021

Spoiler alert: Shapiro’s not the only conservative media personality who’s offended Politico’s delicate sensibilities.

My friends @guypbenson and @mkhammer were also asked to jointly guest-write Playbook. I know this because they told me so the day of the firestorm. The editors had sought them out and said they were enthused about having them (the same thing that happened with me). — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 27, 2021

The editors were supposed to set a hard date for their slot. Then, oddly enough, just after my issue of Playbook, Politico went dead silent on them. Communications stopped for days. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 27, 2021

Eventually they gave Guy and MKH an excuse — they'd overbooked. The same excuse you give your in-laws to avoid dinner. I know this because I noticed their bylines never appeared, and I asked Guy and MKH what happened. So they told me. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 27, 2021

Now, Guy and MKH don't need Playbook. They didn't ask for the gig. That's not the point. The point is that when the woke light the world on fire over liberals reaching across the aisle, the message is clear: don't try it again. So they don't. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 27, 2021

It’s almost as if the whole “tolerance” thing is just a sham.