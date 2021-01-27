Stunningly brave Politico firefighters are still reeling after Ben Shapiro — Ben Shapiro! — was given the chance to guest-edit Playbook for a whole day.

And, being the cause of their anguish, it was only natural that Shapiro open up about what’s happened:

Spoiler alert: Shapiro’s not the only conservative media personality who’s offended Politico’s delicate sensibilities.

Trending

It’s almost as if the whole “tolerance” thing is just a sham.

