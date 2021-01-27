Yesterday, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler informed us that he has no plans to keep track of Joe Biden’s false or misleading claims:

We have no plans to start a Biden false or misleading claims tracker, just as we had no plans at this point to start a Trump tracker. The constant tweeting of falsehoods forced our hand. But we have an open mind and if the need arises we will consider one…. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 26, 2021

To his credit, CNN fact checker Daniel Dale — who dedicated himself to fact-checking everything Donald Trump said — isn’t going the Kessler route and just assuming that Joe Biden is always being honest.

No, unlike Kessler, Dale is willing to at least lean into the charade of fact-checking Joe Biden:

CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checked many of the statistical claims President Joe Biden made in his economic speech — and found Biden was highly factual, though there are some nuances worth noting https://t.co/tnrfYbvnoZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 27, 2021

The headline is just the icing on the cake:

Quite factual! Albeit nuanced.

NUANCES HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/N1q6yHtyul — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 27, 2021

Oh okay. We’re doing “nuances” now. — Lamont Cranston (@LamontC22135318) January 27, 2021

Are you going to do similar reporting as you did with the Trump administration? Journalists: “Nuances” https://t.co/8qu1zqN9RA pic.twitter.com/RSCdSoMypU — Turgon (@TurukanotheWise) January 27, 2021

Nuances? You guys are a joke. — Zack Stewart (@Zdstew3) January 27, 2021

“Nuances” he says. You dishonest hacks. https://t.co/VFM13m9Y0Q — Joseph Campbell (@jcampbell46549) January 27, 2021

They're not lies or inaccuracies or vagaries, they're NuAnCeS. – Casper Milquetoast, CNN fact checker — Corbin Spencer (@corbinspencer1) January 27, 2021

One man’s nuance is another man’s alternative facts. — steve_oohh (@steve_oohh) January 27, 2021

So we have apples, bananas, and now nuances. — Dr. Jane Galt (@WhoisJaneGalt) January 27, 2021

"highly factual"… is that like mostly peaceful? — Mike (@GtWhtNorth) January 27, 2021

I read “roughly accurate” “plausible” “expectation is” “prediction” “approximately accurate”. This is criteria for a fact check?? — Fuhgeddaboudit! (@faghettaboutit) January 27, 2021

At CNN, it is!

You became a media like the ones we have here in Eastern Europe. — Dragan Tapshanov (@dragantapshanov) January 27, 2021

Awww, that’s nice.

Lol, this is pathetic — BB (@BB1984Indiana) January 27, 2021

This … is CNN.