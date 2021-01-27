Yesterday, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler informed us that he has no plans to keep track of Joe Biden’s false or misleading claims:

To his credit, CNN fact checker Daniel Dale — who dedicated himself to fact-checking everything Donald Trump said — isn’t going the Kessler route and just assuming that Joe Biden is always being honest.

No, unlike Kessler, Dale is willing to at least lean into the charade of fact-checking Joe Biden:

The headline is just the icing on the cake:

Quite factual! Albeit nuanced.

At CNN, it is!

Awww, that’s nice.

This … is CNN.

