Earlier today, CNN ran with a dubious “scoop” on The Trump administration leaving Joe Biden’s administration with “no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.”

Great SCOOP from ⁦@mj_lee⁩ on how bad this situation is with vaccine distribution: "There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch," one source said. https://t.co/hcc10FuoSG — Ross Levitt (@cnnross) January 21, 2021

“One source.” One murky, decidedly not-reliable source.

But as long as it makes Trump look bad and makes excuses for Joe Biden, it’s good enough for CNN.

This is absolutely and completely untrue The attitude "build everything from scratch" would probably add more friction to a vaccine rollout that is currently the second best rollout in the world for a large country https://t.co/EwCAfbTAET — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 21, 2021

this is a lie. CNN is allowing itself to be used as a PR shop to spin events in Biden's favor. if the admin meets its goal of 100M vaccines in 100 days, which we are on course to do anyway, they take credit. if they don't meet that goal, they can claim they never had a chance. https://t.co/5NvkR6O80x — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 21, 2021

Bingo.

CNN’s partisan hackery is so blatant that even Politico White House editor and MSNBC contributor — and reliable Democratic defender — Sam Stein is calling BS:

Biden folks are spinning here or trying to lower the bar strategically. There was, indeed, a plan from Trump. I listened in on govs calls on vaccine distribution. The plan had obvious shortcomings. but to say there’s nothing to rework is not true. https://t.co/RADv5dl8mf — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 21, 2021

You can call that “spinning” … or you can just call it what it is:

You mean lying.. Or is it just spinning again now? https://t.co/4zIHmNskIl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2021

I believe the word for that is “lying” https://t.co/EKZPRXTPZv — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 21, 2021

They're lying. It's a lie. Just say that. https://t.co/C7YwZ8tj44 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 21, 2021

While I'm amazed that Sam is pushing back at all, I noticed he didn't use the word that would summarize what's going on here. Lying. The Biden "folks" are LYING. https://t.co/ePQf9W3LgY — RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2021

Sam knows they’re lying … he just can’t quite bring himself to say it.

Which is actually kind of understandable when you consider the sort of pushback he’s getting:

Sam’s responses are full of Democrats very upset by reality https://t.co/j0DvPnYPtJ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 21, 2021

Here’s a taste:

You do realize that talking about a plan and actually implementing that plan are two different things, right? — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 21, 2021

@samstein has been pushing shit already about the @POTUS administration…..trying to undercut it before it starts. I have lost the respect I had for him. Sam, try helping before undercutting. — Kahuna Dan (@KahunaDan) January 21, 2021

Yes, please share. Or better yet, call the WH with your important information. — Rose(theartist)🎨 (@sasserose) January 21, 2021

There never was a plan Sam! Good grief, do you opt for the clear coat upgrade when buying a new car? — Joe (@StarbucksJunkee) January 21, 2021

Sam, where’s the plan? I’m waiting. Post it here. Nope it doesn’t work telling me they delegated to the states. Go ahead. If you do indeed post it I’ll apologize daily to you. — FOCUS! Defeat Rubio & DeathSantis! 🚩💛🐝 (@MonVgh) January 21, 2021

Seriously Sam? There was no plan. They lied about a vaccine stockpile. Do better!! — ICanBreathNow (@rmiskimens) January 21, 2021

If there had been a plan, we would have seen it. We heard from state after state that it was nothing but chaos. Sam. Don't do this. This isn't holding power accountable. This is petty. — Toots, Empress of Entropy 👸🏽🤲🚿😷 (@TootsTheRed) January 21, 2021

I think they mean they do anything to implement the plan or to see if it was realistic Wtf is the matter with you? — Deirdre Smith (@Deirdre926) January 21, 2021

Time to unfollow Sam. We can see where he's going. — Jim R (@jimrm1) January 21, 2021

Sheesh. A liberal reporter tries a little intellectual honesty and this is what happens.

The angry replies to reporters pushing back on the CNN report re: Biden and vaccine distribution plan are just ::chef’s kiss.:: If the media now even show a fraction of their resolve that they did against Trump, these lefty activists are going to spontaneously combust. pic.twitter.com/XRBefVsWQQ — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021

No wonder he’s so reluctant to just come right out and say that CNN’s lying.

when you've lost MSNBC … https://t.co/aeXgla7Lkn — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) January 21, 2021

And we thought CNN was bad during the Trump years. Looks like the worst may be yet to come.