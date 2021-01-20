On the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Vox’s Aaron Rupar was naturally watching Fox News:

it's Trump's last night in office and Sean Hannity is leading a manel talking smack about Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/wCbWUuvRIw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

We’re not sure what a “manel” is. But based on the chyron, we’re guessing that Sean Hannity may have been referring to this recent tweet from Hillary Clinton:

.@SpeakerPelosi and I agree: Congress needs to establish an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump's ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again. pic.twitter.com/yR7LQmXm5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 18, 2021

Suggesting that Donald Trump may have been on the phone with Vladimir Putin on the day of the Capitol riots is a pretty serious allegation. It’s understandable that Hannity would discuss that.

But Chelsea Clinton seems to think that Hannity’s the one who can’t let things go:

At Fox, it’s forever 2016.

Tomorrow, here in 2021, @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris will be sworn in as our next President and Vice President. My mom @HillaryClinton will be there.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/mg4VpGSrOo — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 20, 2021

For Chelsea to suggest that her mom left 2016 behind is almost as crazy as Hillary’s Russia ravings.

That’s not supposed to be a compliment, is it?

With all due respect, your mom tweeted this yesterday https://t.co/A1MqCkKbOm https://t.co/TfViIcqL6f — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 20, 2021

Hi. Have you looked at your mother's twitter feed in the last 4 years? Do you know what projection means? https://t.co/JnBrS5p0bW — Jen (@CensoredJen) January 20, 2021

To be fair, it’s probably difficult to recognize projection when you’re projecting.