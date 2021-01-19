Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib — who is definitely not an anti-Semite — is absolutely disgusted with the State of Israel’s refusal to vaccinate the Palestinians it regularly persecutes against COVID19. After all, Israel has become a global model in COVID19 vaccinations.

Why does Israel hate the Palestinians so much? Why does Israel want Palestinians to die???

Rep. @RashidaTlaib on Israel not vaccinating Palestinians: “It’s really important to understand that Israel is a racist state, in that they would deny Palestinians like my grandmother access to a vaccine, that they don’t believe she’s an equal human being who deserves to live." pic.twitter.com/vPCeXjdqrZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 19, 2021

Ah, OK. So the reason that Israel isn’t falling all over itself to dispense COVID19 vaccines to the Palestinians is definitely racist, anti-Muslim bigotry. Also, they really, really hate Rashida’s sweet old grandma.

what about the palestinian authority? whats their standing in the territories? — Sofa King (@kaliwave) January 19, 2021

The Palestinians try to kill the Israelis on a regular basis and generally don’t think they should exist. Why would Israel prioritize them over their own people? The PA can handle it, no? https://t.co/8t5xGXQfse — me (@notheretobewoke) January 19, 2021

They’re supposed to.

Why isn't Palestine doing it? — Jonathan Mosgrove (@JonMosgrove) January 19, 2021

If Palestine “isn’t Israel” as they say, why aren’t Palestinians vaccinating Palestinians? — KrissaKray (@krissa_kray) January 19, 2021

Israeli citizens of any background get vaccinated, including Arabs. Perhaps she should direct her vitriol towards the Palestinian Authority, who are the state responsible for vaccinating Palestinians. https://t.co/0VezCTBcLT — Farbrook (@dutchindian) January 19, 2021

Hey, yeah. What does the Palestinian Authority think about this?

Well, as it happens, Rashida Tlaib failed to note that the Palestinian Authority has said that they don’t want Israel’s help.

From late December:

A senior official with the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health said that the Palestinians do not expect Israel to sell them, or purchase on their behalf, the vaccine from any country. … The PA, with the help of the World Health Organization, has managed to secure the vaccine from other sources, the official added, without elaborating. Another PA Ministry of Health official said that he expected vaccinations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to begin next month. He, too, clarified that the PA has not asked Israel to supply the Palestinians with the vaccine. “We are working on our own to obtain the vaccine from a number of sources,” the official added. “We are not a department in the Israeli Defense Ministry. We have our own government and Ministry of Health, and they are making huge efforts to get the vaccine.”

Must’ve slipped her mind! It’s entirely possible that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about, as that happens often with her.

It’s also entirely possible that she’s just straight-up lying through her teeth, which she also does quite frequently.

Would Palestinians vaccinate Israelis? — The LogiCons (@TheLogicalCons2) January 19, 2021

Now there’s an interesting thought exercise! We have a feeling the answer is no. And if they did, Rashida’s head might literally explode.

Palestinians should send more missiles to help change their minds. — Nita Keesee (@NitaKeesee) January 19, 2021

Or maybe just take it up with the “Authority.”

Israel isn’t responsible for this. But if Rashida Tlaib can’t blame Israel, she’s really got nothing to do with herself.

Does anyone else use their grandmother for political outrage the way this woman does? She’s not even willing to stop it to go visit her. https://t.co/m3uP2RpNp3 — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 19, 2021

Hey, man. Sometimes you’ve just gotta throw grandma under the bus! Do it for the narrative!