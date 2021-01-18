We’re not exactly sure of the best way to turn the national tension dial back down, but we’re pretty sure this from Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen isn’t it:

Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen just suggested 75% of the National Guard are a potential violent threat since they didn't vote for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Y0aL385AXi — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) January 18, 2021

.@RepCohen on his concerns w/ the National Guard securing the Inauguration: “The [National] Guard is 90 some-odd percent male; and only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden … there are probably not more than 25% of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden” pic.twitter.com/ofQfLuCw8I — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2021

Great job, Steve.

Why is it so hard for Dems to believe that someone can do their job without letting their political views get in the way? — Wendy Marie (@GlassHouses73) January 18, 2021

Steve Cohen seems to have a projection problem.

They get called to serve. They show up to serve. Then this douche @RepCohen questions their loyalty to the mission? https://t.co/eBmRhJomV5 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 18, 2021

Pretty much!

This is pretty irresponsible. There may be individuals who cannot be trusted to put their own interests ahead of the national interest. But this paints with far too broad a brush. https://t.co/xkQFRMLWy9 — Mark Freel (@mwfreel) January 18, 2021

That seems to be going around quite a bit lately.

rep. cohen going on the record to suggest a large number of guardsmen may be seditionist conspirators strikes me as far, FAR worse than the still-unverified allegation that Trump called dead veterans "suckers" and "losers." will there be proportional, deserved response for this? https://t.co/xaUkAQ2h4W — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 18, 2021

Don’t hold your breath.

When are honest people, including members of the media, going to decry this as incredibly dangerous? In the wake of the January 6th attacks, many on the Left have ramped up, not toned down, hateful political rhetoric in pursuit of political gain. https://t.co/0nhtefpcfl — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 18, 2021

Democrats are openly musing that their Republican colleagues, members of the armed services, law enforcement and more are actively plotting to harm or kill them. This is pure insanity, and it needs to stop. Responsible people need to intervene. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 18, 2021

Gross. Our leaders are all terrible people — Leslie Sockwell (@leslie_sockwell) January 18, 2021

