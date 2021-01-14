Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush explained that the first step in “[legislating] in defense of Black lives” is “rooting out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist in chief”:

And if you have a problem with that, you’re probably a white supremacist, too.

The answer she’s looking for is “It means that any criticism of me is rooted in white supremacy and has nothing to with my far-Left politics.”

Unfortunately, that’s not the correct answer.

Well, as long as there’s an audience for her nonsense, she won’t stop spouting it.

She fits right in with the Squad.

