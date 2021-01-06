Lin Wood hit the ground running today:
MUST BE DONE LIST before Congress meets today:
1. Mike Pence @vp @Mike_Pence must resign & thereafter be charged with TREASON.
2. Rod Rosenstein @RodRosenstein must be arrested & charged with being accessory to murder & TREASON.
3. Chief Justice John Roberts must RESIGN.
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 6, 2021
Do those things have to be done in that order? Or can we mix them up a bit?
And where does the Lizard Squad fit into all this?
“Sometimes the kraken you unleash just ends up strangling you and using your brain as a soccer ball” https://t.co/L87OvNh2bS
— Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) January 6, 2021
If you believe any of this is going to happen get off Twitter and drive to a psychiatrist. https://t.co/sHS4RVPttY
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 6, 2021
This guy is a plant. https://t.co/XXPtkOpNwI
— (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) January 6, 2021
He certainly has the IQ of one.
You got what you wanted in Georgia.
Time to zip it. https://t.co/AhqRNMe8Fz
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 6, 2021
Good Lord. Can we all agree this guy is insane and stop listening to him please? https://t.co/8KTc0vZeZl
— Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) January 6, 2021