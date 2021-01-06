If there’s one person we wouldn’t want to be today, it’s Vice President Mike Pence.

Yesterday, Donald Trump made it pretty clear what he wants from Pence:

The Vice President has no such power, of course.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump from pushing forward, full-steam ahead:

Uh-oh …

Can’t say we didn’t see this coming.

That’s a good analogy. Although:

That’s true. Pence is no dummy. He knew full-well that he’d rocket to the top of Donald Trump’s sh*t list if he ever failed to kiss the ring.

Good point.

In any event, looks like Donald Trump’s gonna be very disappointed in Mike Pence today:

Trump’s definitely not gonna like that.

Good luck to Mike Pence. He’s gonna need it.

Tags: Donald Trumpelectoral collegeMike Pence