If there’s one person we wouldn’t want to be today, it’s Vice President Mike Pence.

Yesterday, Donald Trump made it pretty clear what he wants from Pence:

The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

The Vice President has no such power, of course.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump from pushing forward, full-steam ahead:

"I hope Mike is gonna do the right thing. I hope so, I hope so, because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election," Trump says, saying "one of the top constitutional lawyers in our country" told him Pence has "the absolute right to" throw out the election results. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021

"If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election." – Trump just now. At length, putting it all on Pence. "All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become president." — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 6, 2021

None of this is true other than that someone told him this. "All that Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president, and you are the happiest people." He said he just spoke to Pence. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021

Every few minutes Trump puts Pence on blast again. Here's another one: "I'm not hearing good stories." pic.twitter.com/JqGxu5HDjD — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 6, 2021

Uh-oh …

this is fine https://t.co/FObpLn6oaG — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2021

Can’t say we didn’t see this coming.

What Trump is doing to Mike Pence is out of a Greek tragedy. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 6, 2021

That’s a good analogy. Although:

pence went into this with his eyes open. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2021

Pence knew what he was getting into when he agreed to be Trump's VP. https://t.co/qaAC2mdZo1 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 6, 2021

That’s true. Pence is no dummy. He knew full-well that he’d rocket to the top of Donald Trump’s sh*t list if he ever failed to kiss the ring.

For that matter, all of the people that joined Trump's administration or campaign knew what they were getting into. You make a deal with the devil, you can't complain about the heat. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 6, 2021

Good point.

I'm torn between feeling like Pence deserves this and feeling grateful the VP isn't someone more susceptible to this garbage. https://t.co/sGqIwafk91 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) January 6, 2021

In any event, looks like Donald Trump’s gonna be very disappointed in Mike Pence today:

BREAKING: Pence will not try to block Biden's electors pic.twitter.com/rMyq3Wmgil — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 6, 2021

Pence gives Trump the stiff arm. https://t.co/2LCB8NZX2O — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 6, 2021

Trump’s definitely not gonna like that.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/bqux83ZjxV — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 6, 2021

Good luck to Mike Pence. He’s gonna need it.