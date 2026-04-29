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'No Radical Footprint': NPR Dismisses WHCD Shooter’s Manifesto Because It Read Like MSNBC or Bluesky

justmindy
justmindy | 2:41 PM on April 29, 2026
Department of Justice via AP

The WHCD shooter's manifesto read like a Bluesky post or one of MSNOW's nightly guest pundits, but sure, there is no clue how he was radicalized, NPR. 

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What a bunch of hacks.

Oh, they're worse than most can even imagine.

Least surprising news ever.

It's generous to imagine she even tried to 'search'. Let's be honest ... she probably agrees with everything the shooter wrote in his manifesto.

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They are like-minded.

Wasn't he though? Have you seen anyone on the Left horrified by what could have happened?

It's just standard operating procedure for them.

They think anyone who doesn't believe like them is the weirdo actually. Well, actually they call conservatives bigots, ignorant, rednecks and scum of the Earth, but the point stands. 

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It's just a day that ends in -y for them.



 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM MEDIA BIAS NPR TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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