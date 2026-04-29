'No Radical Footprint': NPR Dismisses WHCD Shooter’s Manifesto Because It Read Like MSNBC or Bluesky

The WHCD shooter's manifesto read like a Bluesky post or one of MSNOW's nightly guest pundits, but sure, there is no clue how he was radicalized, NPR.

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What a bunch of hacks.

You don't hate our political media enough. You think that you do. But you don't. https://t.co/tOxvYpWp8a — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 29, 2026

Oh, they're worse than most can even imagine.

Odette Yousef is NPR's "domestic extremism correspondent." But she can't ever find left-wing extremism. https://t.co/q8xN01eVWH — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 29, 2026

Least surprising news ever.

Odette Yousef looking for the WHCD shooter's radical footprint: https://t.co/dJ4zrLDtGa pic.twitter.com/Stnfr45Rx4 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 29, 2026

It's generous to imagine she even tried to 'search'. Let's be honest ... she probably agrees with everything the shooter wrote in his manifesto.

So, NPR thinks he sounds mainstream . . . but is also a would-be assassin? https://t.co/f63Y8mMkMJ — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) April 29, 2026

You see, headlines like this make sense... to a certain segment of the media/professional political class... they aren't refusing to recognize the radicalization of Cole Allen; they just can't see it because, to them, his radical beliefs aren't... radical. That is a real problem. https://t.co/SsHk9mdQsh — Will Upton (@wupton) April 29, 2026

They are like-minded.

They're saying the quiet part of loud: this guy was a standard, run of the mill Democrat who spends too much time online. He didn't think he was being extreme, he thought he was doing what everyone agreed needed doing but was too scared to do. https://t.co/Sv9KsTQFfW — 🇺🇲 Ken 🇺🇲 (@kbr288) April 29, 2026

Wasn't he though? Have you seen anyone on the Left horrified by what could have happened?

To be fair, being unhinged, lunatic traitors is mainstream for the Democrat party https://t.co/Eceoptx0zK — Jennifer (@JKent3210) April 29, 2026

It's just standard operating procedure for them.

This is quite an admission, by NPR https://t.co/raFrv5KwMv — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) April 29, 2026

To be fair, he’s not radical. For a liberal, he’s mainstream. They’re all homicidal and nuts. https://t.co/Hfs2lCZOez — Agim Zabeli (@AgimZabeli) April 29, 2026

They think anyone who doesn't believe like them is the weirdo actually. Well, actually they call conservatives bigots, ignorant, rednecks and scum of the Earth, but the point stands.

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That NPR considers the assassin "not a radical" tells us how extreme left NPR is.



As I've said: NPR is MSNBC but with posher tones. https://t.co/ZaPbxfF5ag — Herr Klauz von Katz (@PFilipivich) April 29, 2026

I hate to tell you, but the manifesto was not "radical" in the eyes of the left. It was a reflection of their current platform. — Been There (@stateinfide) April 29, 2026

It's just a day that ends in -y for them.









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