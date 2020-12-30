Last night, news broke that GOP Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died, reportedly following surgery related to a COVID19 infection.

Louisiana Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow has died after contracting COVID, I’m told. Letlow was days away from being sworn in as a member of Congress. He was only 41 years old and leaves behind a wife and two young children. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 30, 2020

Letlow is the first member/member-elect of Congress to die from COVID-19. I’d also like to encourage some people on here to remember that this is the death of a human being above all else. It is tragic no matter how you felt about his politics. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 30, 2020

That’s good advice. Unfortunately, some people have decided not to take it.

People like Vox’s Aaron Rupar, for example:

Congressman-elect Letlow, 41, just died of Covid. A tragedy. https://t.co/iHFJ6dC7Wx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2020

And Molly Jong-Fast, of course:

He died of coronavirus yesterday at 41 years old. https://t.co/3pqM0a79UX — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 30, 2020

Pathetic.

objectively bad people. pic.twitter.com/FPuaXTJ0lc — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 30, 2020

But as low as those blows were, they paled in comparison to this one from blue-checked trial lawyer Max Kennerly:

It's a shame. He had a long career ahead of him of attacking women's access to healthcare while making it impossible to control gun violence. Alas, he threw it all away to selfishly benefit from anti-scientific political pandering. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) December 30, 2020

Please don't lecture me until you've taken a moment to acquaint yourself with him. He cheered when the pandemic was used as a pretext to shut abortion clinics, and continued to hold unsafe political events, pic is from last month. He was happy to risk everyone else's safety. pic.twitter.com/H1cn3o8k37 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) December 30, 2020

Apparently Max hasn’t bothered to take any time to acquaint himself with Letlow:

It’s completely disingenuous to imply he didn’t take COVID seriously. He routinely wore a mask. He made an effort to hold events outside and distance. Maybe think about his two children waking up without a father instead of trying to construct a divisive partisan narrative. https://t.co/Sd6SQsbdgf pic.twitter.com/pJSS0nx2Ts — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) December 30, 2020

Max hasn’t acquainted himself with basic human decency, either.

Are you talking about Pence or the deceased member of Congress? — Greg Lipper (@theglipper) December 30, 2020

There are flaming garbage people. And then there’s Max Kennerly.

I'm honestly not sure which is worse. This tweet, or the next one where he tries to justify expressing such unkind thoughts.https://t.co/kacWJmrbXc — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) December 30, 2020

As Max would say, why not both?

We found the absolute worst scumbag on Twitter today. https://t.co/s5KkVyMA4b — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 30, 2020

Imagine being this horrible https://t.co/J9JPgJdfBI — Naomi Zulu (@ZuluMediaCell) December 30, 2020

"I'm a garbage person," is what Max is saying. https://t.co/dXqO93P4mt — RBe (@RBPundit) December 30, 2020

a disgusting person tweets disgusting comment, who knew https://t.co/4tIOyCAqeR — kaitlin, certified pool operator (@thefactualprep) December 30, 2020

This is who they are. This is what they do. pic.twitter.com/0Du6jxTxm7 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 30, 2020

What an absolute garbage evil human. Believe them when they tell you who they are. https://t.co/JeHRLmDfVX — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 30, 2020

This ghoul’s thought process is all over twitter today. People with any sense of shame or decency would be aghast at thinking this, let alone saying it aloud. But here on Twitter the blue checks on the left proudly tweet horror shows like this. They’re proud of this. https://t.co/ttJOq8QgOl — Fletch (@FletchMatlock) December 30, 2020

if ever you find yourself smugly cheering the early death of a political opponent whose demise leaves behind a widow and two toddlers, you are absolutely the villain. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 30, 2020

