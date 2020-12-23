Georgia Democratic Senate hopeful Raphael Warnock has quite a few skeletons in his closet, but few mainstream media outlets seem interested in digging them up. Weird, right?

Looks like it’s up to guys like Tucker Carlson to pick up the firefighters’ slack:

Trending

This is just the latest in a series of bright red flags that have been raised over Raphael Warnock.

It’s not just Warnock who should have something to say here.

Brian Stelter and his fellow media hall monitors have devoted most of their waking hours to watching Fox News, it stands to reason that they saw this. Yet they haven’t really thought it worth discussing. Guess it’s just not as newsworthy as potato-based insults.

Stay tuned to find out.

***

Related:

‘This is who he is’: Georgia Dem Senate hopeful Raphael Warnock’s views on Israel should set off a lot of alarm bells

The hits keep coming: Georgia Dem. Senate hopeful Rev. Raphael Warnock was arrested on charges of obstructing child abuse investigation

WaPo’s Glenn Kessler pretzels himself defending Raphael Warnock from Kelly Loeffler’s ad highlighting his praise of Jeremiah Wright

Tags: bodycambodycam footageEx-Wifefox newsgeorgiaOuleye NdoyeRaphael WarnockRick LeventhalSenateTucker Carlson