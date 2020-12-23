As Twitchy told you yesterday, the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona was utterly beside himself with rage over Fox Business host Kennedy besmirching CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter’s good name by using Stephen L. Miller’s “Tater’s gonna Tater.”

Here it is again, because it’s just so outrageous:

During a Fox News segment complaining about how nasty and unfair the media is to conservatives, Kennedy literally compares Brian Stelter to a potato, calls him the "most despicable" media analyst in history, and says "he's not just ham-fisted, he is ham-headed." pic.twitter.com/LnRRoJYy4C — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 22, 2020

Last time we checked, Brian Stelter was, in fact, “the most unsophisticated analyst in the history of media analysis.” Kennedy was wrong to say that, because it’s possible that Stelter is only one of the most unsophisticated analysts in the history of media analysis.

Anyway, Baragona wrote a whole article about it:

Fox News host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery personally insulted CNN media analyst Brian Stelter’s appearance during a segment complaining about mainstream media being mean to conservatives https://t.co/aTIwYIILHs — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 22, 2020

And for what it’s worth, no less than Brian Stelter himself heartily approved:

A+ headline: "Fox News Complains About Media Being Mean to Conservatives, Then Compares CNN Host to a Potato" https://t.co/uMrHFX5V9G — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 22, 2020

If there’s one thing Brian Stelter won’t let slide, it’s schoolyard bullying from media rivals.

Brian Stelter doesn't need defending, but I'm surprised that Fox News leaders put up with the schoolyard bullying by its hosts. I know Sean Hannity thinks it's v funny to call him "humpty dumpty," and for Tucker Carlson to send donuts as a fat joke, but .. https://t.co/FBOEgprGmd — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 22, 2020

No sir, Brian Stelter prefers to lob only grownup-level insults at his Fox News enemies:

Brian Stelter compared Kennedy to ISIS. https://t.co/wGqI5bpo6P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2020

To be fair, Stelter didn’t single Kennedy out; he compared all of Fox News to ISIS.

CNN’s Brian Stelter Compares ISIS To Trump Supporters ‘Radicalized’ By The ‘Right-Wing Media Machine’ https://t.co/I3HrjqiF4v — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 21, 2020

From the Daily Caller:

“First, the best word for what is happening in America right now is radicalization. That’s what it is. That’s what this hyped-up, right-wing media machine is doing. That’s why it feels harder to talk about politics with other people,” Stelter began. … The CNN host continued his media and pro-Trump slamming by comparing the “radicalization” to members of ISIS, a terrorist group. He wondered aloud how ISIS members and “the shooters in El Paso or Orlando or Las Vegas become radicalized,” noting that “the answer very often is the internet.” “The body of research about radicalization is very clear,” Stelter said. “The internet creates more space for extremism and the echo chamber effect accelerates the process. Qanon is one really clear recent example. Bu so is ‘Stop the Steal’ and so are some corners of the anti-vaccination movement. Reporters see what’s going on. They are seeing signs of this radicalization in American politics, and some are calling it like it is.”

So, if you’re keeping score at home, being referred to by a colloquial term for potato is worse than being compared to ISIS.

Seems to us that Brian’s the worse offender here, no?

Stelter deserves whatever he gets. He has turned himself into a punchline. — Outhere (@Greg72291164) December 23, 2020

The reason Brian Stelter is the butt of so many jokes is that he’s always behaving like an ass.

Truth be told, Stelter’s much more sinister than your average tuber:

The problem with making fun of Stelter is that it makes him seem like a silly goof rather than a truly mendacious and harmful figure in media. https://t.co/g2ZHMSF80n — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 23, 2020

That’s a really important point.

This 100%. — Joseph Lillie (@Showrocker44) December 23, 2020

I totally agree with this. I think conservatives give him so much air with the constant (deserved) dunking. I very rarely see people on the left link/mention him. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 23, 2020

And so, barring some sort of miracle realization from the media at large, Stelter will keep getting away with his garbage.

And people like Kennedy and Miller will have to keep calling him out.