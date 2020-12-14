Hunter Biden is apparently just as corrupt as the New York Post made him out to be back when they published their stories on him.

And that means some apologies are in order. Federalist co-founder and publisher Ben Domenech is naming some of the people who should get the ball rolling on that.

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan, come on down:

And don’t forget about former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul:

Maybe former Acting and Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell has something to say:

Well, seeing as we don’t expect him to acknowledge he was wrong, we probably can’t trust him on a whole lot.

What a depressing time to be alive.

