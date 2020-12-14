Hunter Biden is apparently just as corrupt as the New York Post made him out to be back when they published their stories on him.

And that means some apologies are in order. Federalist co-founder and publisher Ben Domenech is naming some of the people who should get the ball rolling on that.

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan, come on down:

Good morning! Has @JohnBrennan apologized for lying about Hunter Biden's money laundering for China being a Russian plot yet? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 14, 2020

Or maybe first he should apologize for lying about his CIA minions spying on Congress while investigating illegal torture of prisoners… Both would be nice. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 14, 2020

And don’t forget about former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul:

And what about @McFaul? Has he apologized yet for identifying a story as Russian propaganda without literally a scintilla of evidence? A story that has since proven true to an even greater degree? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 14, 2020

Maybe former Acting and Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell has something to say:

What about @MichaelJMorell? He signed the same false letter advocating lies about the @nypost story. How can we possibly trust him on anything until he acknowledges how wrong he was? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 14, 2020

Well, seeing as we don’t expect him to acknowledge he was wrong, we probably can’t trust him on a whole lot.

These men who held the highest roles in America's intel community are professional paid media experts now and they lied to you for partisan purposes, defaming a media outlet as trucking in propaganda, when all it did was report THE TRUTH. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 14, 2020

Everyone should be outraged at them for lying to the American people and betraying the trust placed in them. How many other things have they lied to you about over the years sitting across the faux tables of TV sets? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 14, 2020

The @nypost hasn't just been vindicated in this story. They are now the primary example of the corrupt collusion of big tech, corporate media, and the intel experts whose blatant lying fueled the greatest act of American censorship in the 21st Century. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 14, 2020

They did it. And they will do it again. Be prepared for them to lie to you, to silence you, to invade your private messages to suspend you, and to act like all these steps makes them more patriotic than you along the way. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 14, 2020

What a depressing time to be alive.