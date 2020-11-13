Yesterday, AOC echoed many progressive Democrats and told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she’s going to fight like hell in Georgia to make sure that Democrats “don’t have to negotiate” with Republicans.

Several people pointed out that those remarks would make for a great campaign ad for David Perdue and/or Kelly Loeffler.

This makes for a wonderful GOP ad for those elections. — Americano (@RonaldR90628346) November 12, 2020

Well, apparently David Perdue agreed:

24 hours after @AOC goes on TV to say she's going to do everything she can to help Democrats in Georgia, the @Perduesenate team has it in an ad.@xan_desanctis with the exclusive. https://t.co/5jIgrxjWfH — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 13, 2020

Watch:

For what it’s worth, Perdue is also shining a spotlight on Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. While they may not be as radical hard-Left as AOC, their stated goals still have the potential to screw over not just Georgia, but the whole country:

Chuck Schumer has made it clear he wants to use Georgia to take the senate majority & radically change our country – defunding the police, voting rights for illegal immigrants, adding DC as the 51st state. Help @KLoeffler and I save the Senate and save America! #GAsen #gapol pic.twitter.com/D19NEc4Hhg — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) November 13, 2020