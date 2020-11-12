West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin would like to make it clear for the record that his state “[does] not have some crazy socialist agenda” and “[does] not believe in defunding the police”:
Defund the police? Defund, my butt. I'm a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans' jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police. https://t.co/EIFHX5OQ37
— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 11, 2020
And, for the record, AOC has just one thing to say to him. But she doesn’t need words to say it:
https://t.co/4D4LVOyYhc pic.twitter.com/MwNIc41Szj
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 12, 2020
Ooooooooh, snap! She got him! She got him good!
SLAY QWEEN! https://t.co/w6oRSI7Mso
— Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 12, 2020
Slaaaaaaay.
…ok? pic.twitter.com/XJTR9AQ2Yi
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 12, 2020
This is theater. https://t.co/eIsijsmDvI
— Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) November 12, 2020
What? You aren’t impressed by her fierceness? But she’s so fierce!
Ah yes, political discourse https://t.co/Dq5QIdwjsf
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 12, 2020
AOC is literally the Regina George of Congress. https://t.co/OnFiK17amF
— chels (@thefunnymuggle) November 12, 2020
Ha!
Let's see how well this message plays in Georgia. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/uB8zMeWigb
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 12, 2020
(The Democratic Party needs Manchin a whole lot more than you right now) https://t.co/GgEe90dGbG
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 12, 2020
Yep. You definitely want to be aiming friendly fire at the guy who, in your best case Senate scenario, is *literally* your only hope for passing any part of your agenda.
Whatever you do, don't *court* that guy. https://t.co/3aqC5koum8
— Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) November 12, 2020
So keep it up, AOC. You’re on a roll.
Please keep doing this! https://t.co/VTI7pifDTl
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) November 12, 2020
On behalf of every Republican trying to take back the House and Senate, please keep tweeting. https://t.co/WhUKJS8NvG
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 12, 2020