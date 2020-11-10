Joy Reid is clearly not capable of helping herself, but maybe Twitter can lend her a hand:
lol is this a joke pic.twitter.com/zXIsMdzgnH
— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) November 10, 2020
Nope. This is serious, you guys:
“Journalists and fact-checkers report.”
FACT CHECKING FOR THE…UH…WIN? https://t.co/c49xw91ZP6
— Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) November 10, 2020
LOLLLLLLLLLLL https://t.co/09FCCq5fK4
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 10, 2020
Hahahahahahahaha
— gerald_anthony (@geranthony2) November 10, 2020
Joy Reid's galaxy-brain ignorance has been commemorated in its very own Twitter Event. Congratulations, I think. https://t.co/sYGRwtw2s3
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 10, 2020
Good job @JoyAnnReid!
— 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) November 10, 2020
As always!
***
Related:
‘Here’s the thing’: Blue-checks take to Twitter to MOCK Joy-Ann Reid’s STUNNING ignorance of the electoral college