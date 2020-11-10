Joy Reid is clearly not capable of helping herself, but maybe Twitter can lend her a hand:

lol is this a joke pic.twitter.com/zXIsMdzgnH — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) November 10, 2020

Nope. This is serious, you guys:

“Journalists and fact-checkers report.”

FACT CHECKING FOR THE…UH…WIN? https://t.co/c49xw91ZP6 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) November 10, 2020

Joy Reid's galaxy-brain ignorance has been commemorated in its very own Twitter Event. Congratulations, I think. https://t.co/sYGRwtw2s3 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 10, 2020

As always!

