New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks is in the midst of an epiphany:

Our job in the media is to capture reality so that when reality voices itself, like last night, people aren’t surprised. Pretty massive failure. We still are not good at capturing the rightward half of the country. — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) November 4, 2020

First Sally Kohn realizes that not everyone lives in her liberal bubble, now this from David Brooks … what is happening?

No kidding. Why do you suppose that is, David? https://t.co/G3qVyykCDR — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 4, 2020

This is just occurring to you now? Have you read the NYT? https://t.co/9lEWqWvKhx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 4, 2020

Watch out, flyover country. David Brooks is booking the Four Seasons and about to study your primitive culture like he’s David Attenborough on a remote island. https://t.co/Dq63Al0uid — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 4, 2020

Ha! We look forward to the reports.

Too bad most of Brooks’ colleagues at the New York Times and in the media don’t seem to think that failing to accurately capture the rightward half of the country is a problem.

Alternative theory: Maybe they understand the rightward half of the country but belittle and mock rather than cover them? Most news nets don't even have conservative representing conservatives. They have angry former Republicans. https://t.co/YXYEvkv6XP — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 4, 2020

Excellent point. Media liberals have had countless opportunities to not be partisan hacks and have squandered them at pretty much every turn.

It might help for liberal editpages to hire a single, genuine conservative-populist or conservative-nationalist columnist. Too bad she would face nonstop complaints to editors and HR that her columns make younger staff feel “unsafe.” She’d “resign” in a year, at most. https://t.co/wo352DAftz — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) November 4, 2020

