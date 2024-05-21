Hot Take About What Makes Michael Cohen a 'More Credible Witness' Is PEAK MSNBC

Writer at 'The Atlantic' Wonders Why Biden is Losing When the Economy is...
Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on May 21, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "star witness" at yesterday's NYC trial for Trump helped drive his case farther down the drain where it belongs with his testimony about stealing from Trump's company

Yesterday was arguably worse for the state, as their prime witness admitted to yet another crime he'd committed: Stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Trump's company.  So in just a handful of days of cross-examination, Michael Cohen looks to have freshly perjured himself, then confessed to another felony.  CNN legal analyst Elie Honig -- who last week had said he'd never seen "a star cooperating witness get his knees chopped out quite as clearly and dramatically" in his career -- reacted to the new, dramatic revelation like this:

CNN legal expert Elie Honig on Michael Cohen's admission that he stole $60,000 from the Trump Organization:

It was too much for even CNN:

Cohen has been exposed as a serial liar, but if you're a media outlet afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, what's a good way to spin that? MSNBC always manages to find a way: 

Peak MSNBC has been reached... for now.

Every time you think MSNBC has gotten to the peak of Mt. Hackery they find a new summit to reach.

Yes, MSNBC contributors thinking lies make somebody more credible sounds on-brand for the cable net.

Sort of like "stealing is OK as long as the person you're stealing from is Trump."

Rest assured they'll top that one before too long.

