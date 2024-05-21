Hot Take About What Makes Michael Cohen a 'More Credible Witness' Is PEAK MSNBC

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "star witness" at yesterday's NYC trial for Trump helped drive his case farther down the drain where it belongs with his testimony about stealing from Trump's company:

Yesterday was arguably worse for the state, as their prime witness admitted to yet another crime he'd committed: Stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Trump's company. So in just a handful of days of cross-examination, Michael Cohen looks to have freshly perjured himself, then confessed to another felony. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig -- who last week had said he'd never seen "a star cooperating witness get his knees chopped out quite as clearly and dramatically" in his career -- reacted to the new, dramatic revelation like this: CNN legal expert Elie Honig on Michael Cohen's admission that he stole $60,000 from the Trump Organization:

It was too much for even CNN:

CNN legal expert Elie Honig on Michael Cohen's admission that he stole $60,000 from the Trump Organization:



"They gave him a free pass. He committed larceny, it's a higher degree of a felony than what Donald Trump is charged with. Yet they gave Michael Cohen a free pass even… pic.twitter.com/BhzKcr1VAx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 20, 2024

Cohen has been exposed as a serial liar, but if you're a media outlet afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, what's a good way to spin that? MSNBC always manages to find a way:

I thought this was a meme. pic.twitter.com/hFOnF9LMQ5 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 21, 2024

Peak MSNBC has been reached... for now.

YOUR REACTION: On @MSNBC, “How Michael Cohen’s past lies make him a more credible witness.”



“No matter how much Donald Trump's defense tries to discredit his former lawyer, the fact remains that he lied to protect his client.” pic.twitter.com/6FSgBcsDJ6 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 21, 2024

Every time you think MSNBC has gotten to the peak of Mt. Hackery they find a new summit to reach.

The sad thing is the people who watch MSNBC believe the lies they put out. Maybe they think it makes THEM more credible to lie? — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) May 21, 2024

Yes, MSNBC contributors thinking lies make somebody more credible sounds on-brand for the cable net.

This is right up there with “How Inflation is Really Good for You.” https://t.co/HiQPf3JrJa — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) May 21, 2024

Sort of like "stealing is OK as long as the person you're stealing from is Trump."

“How Jefferey Dahmers past murders, make him less likely to commit violent acts” — Cory M. Crossman 🇺🇸 (@CoryMCrossman) May 21, 2024

OMG MSNBC- this is hands down the stupidest take I have ever seen. https://t.co/DSPwGcpT36 — NowYouHaveDoneIt (@NowYouHaveDone1) May 21, 2024

Rest assured they'll top that one before too long.