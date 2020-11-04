Donald Trump’s apparently pretty fired up tonight, and he tweeted this out to his followers:

Highly problematic, you guys.

Clearly something must be done.

NBC News’ Ben Collins, do your thing:

Trending

No comment? Not for long.

Looks like it worked:

What took them so long?

It’s for our own good:

Of course they did.

Thanks to heroes like Ben Collins who brought this to their attention.

Was Trump’s tweet reckless? Yeah, you could say that. But if Twitter’s just a platform, it’s not up to them to make that decision for us.

And it’s not up to the media, either.

We’ve got an idea.

