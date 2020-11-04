Donald Trump’s apparently pretty fired up tonight, and he tweeted this out to his followers:
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020
Highly problematic, you guys.
The president's tweet is not true. No more votes are being cast, but they are allowed to be counted. Also, unless this is a reference to the Polish people or utility poles, it’s spelled “polls" pic.twitter.com/OCTmySSzsr
— Matt Viser (@mviser) November 4, 2020
Clearly something must be done.
NBC News’ Ben Collins, do your thing:
We've reached out to Twitter about the president's tweets.
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 4, 2020
Twitter has added this label to the President's tweet:
"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”
No comment yet from Twitter's spokespeople.
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 4, 2020
No comment? Not for long.
One of the biggest spreaders of misinformation on this website is trying to pressure Twitter into censoring President Trump https://t.co/RU3UiRMfgR
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 4, 2020
Looks like it worked:
We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
What took them so long?
there it is. pic.twitter.com/s4Qzt28Qpd
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 4, 2020
Wtf?? pic.twitter.com/D4pnEkHIt6
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 4, 2020
Twitter is censoring the president of the United States.
These are concerning times.
Big tech is becoming just as threatening as big government. pic.twitter.com/gg0iq86bof
— Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) November 4, 2020
It’s for our own good:
We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy. More here: https://t.co/k6OkjNXEAm
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 4, 2020
Potentially? https://t.co/TRcT0zlGzW
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020
Of course you did. https://t.co/aK9NL71sqw
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 4, 2020
Of course they did.
Thanks to heroes like Ben Collins who brought this to their attention.
*snort* lol … NBC’s biggest hack(and a serial liar) is Twitter’s hall monitor https://t.co/QfqfVYAOpP
— Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 4, 2020
Was Trump’s tweet reckless? Yeah, you could say that. But if Twitter’s just a platform, it’s not up to them to make that decision for us.
And it’s not up to the media, either.
The purpose of journalism is to silence your enemies. https://t.co/pUqCABQWbr pic.twitter.com/fBpJJlkB84
— Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 4, 2020
Guess we know who got NY Post blocked
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020
We’ve got an idea.