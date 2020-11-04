Donald Trump’s apparently pretty fired up tonight, and he tweeted this out to his followers:

Highly problematic, you guys.

The president's tweet is not true. No more votes are being cast, but they are allowed to be counted. Also, unless this is a reference to the Polish people or utility poles, it’s spelled “polls" pic.twitter.com/OCTmySSzsr — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 4, 2020

Clearly something must be done.

NBC News’ Ben Collins, do your thing:

We've reached out to Twitter about the president's tweets. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 4, 2020

Twitter has added this label to the President's tweet: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” No comment yet from Twitter's spokespeople. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 4, 2020

No comment? Not for long.

One of the biggest spreaders of misinformation on this website is trying to pressure Twitter into censoring President Trump https://t.co/RU3UiRMfgR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 4, 2020

Looks like it worked:

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

What took them so long?

Twitter is censoring the president of the United States. These are concerning times. Big tech is becoming just as threatening as big government. pic.twitter.com/gg0iq86bof — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) November 4, 2020

It’s for our own good:

We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy. More here: https://t.co/k6OkjNXEAm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 4, 2020

Of course they did.

Thanks to heroes like Ben Collins who brought this to their attention.

*snort* lol … NBC’s biggest hack(and a serial liar) is Twitter’s hall monitor https://t.co/QfqfVYAOpP — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 4, 2020

Was Trump’s tweet reckless? Yeah, you could say that. But if Twitter’s just a platform, it’s not up to them to make that decision for us.

And it’s not up to the media, either.

The purpose of journalism is to silence your enemies. https://t.co/pUqCABQWbr pic.twitter.com/fBpJJlkB84 — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 4, 2020

Guess we know who got NY Post blocked — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020

We’ve got an idea.