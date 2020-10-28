Yahoo News national correspondent Alexander Nazaryan did not become a journalist to push Russian disinformation.

I grew up in the Soviet Union. I did not become a journalist to push Russian disinformation. https://t.co/xJ2tiRBbBI — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) October 28, 2020

It’s unfair to expect Alexander Nazaryan to push Russian disinformation. Not when he’s got so much other disinformation to push.

We already highlighted some of Nazaryan’s greatest hits regarding Russian collusion with Trump, but as @ComfortablySmug reminds us, Nazaryan hasn’t limited himself to just that narrative:

You grew up to do this?https://t.co/PwoKIP7E2A — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 28, 2020

See, back in early 2016, when Ted Cruz was running for the Republican presidential nomination, then-Newsweek senior writer Nazaryan tweeted this (via Erik Wemple):

Wemple noted that Nazaryan harbored particular animosity toward Cruz.

Wemple also noted that Nazaryan’s follow-up to his deleted tweet wasn’t really much better:

I deleted my tweet calling Ted Cruz a Nazi. Not fair to his totally decent supporters, as much as I dislike the man himself. — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) January 6, 2016

Wemple wrote:

That little clarification appears to hold fast to the contention that Cruz himself is a Nazi.

Because of course. It’s why Alexander Nazaryan became a journalist, you know.

Looks like he grew up to push his own disinformation. — Kamila (@Splodge_Humbug) October 28, 2020

His parents must be so proud.

Smug's hitting back this morning. — Tex Chex (@TexChex) October 28, 2020

Good. Somebody needs to hit back at Nazaryan.

This is why any argument that Dems will calm down post Trump is ridiculous Ted Cruz is a Nazi to them. Everyone who isn't a Dem is a Nazi. Journalism is dead. https://t.co/yNOcLznqiN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 28, 2020

And journalists killed it.