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'Democrats Just Dropped a New Pro-Spencer Pratt Ad' in L.A. (They Say This Like It's a BAD Thing)

Doug P. | 10:55 AM on May 11, 2026
Meme screenshot

Republican Spencer Pratt is running for governor of Los Angeles, and he's been promising more law enforcement and poopless, stab-free public transportation and to finally address homelessness. For the Democrats these days, common sense is the enemy, which is why a new ad that's supposed to be in opposition to Pratt is actually quite an endorsement for anybody interested in bringing sane policies back to the city. 

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Watch: 

Is that supposed to be a negative ad? Apparently so.

And it's working!

Pratt responded to that ad accordingly:

They're "for" being against Trump, that's for sure. For the Dems these days that's what their main priority seems to be. 

*****

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