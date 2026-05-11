'Democrats Just Dropped a New Pro-Spencer Pratt Ad' in L.A. (They Say This Like It's a BAD Thing)

Republican Spencer Pratt is running for governor of Los Angeles, and he's been promising more law enforcement and poopless, stab-free public transportation and to finally address homelessness. For the Democrats these days, common sense is the enemy, which is why a new ad that's supposed to be in opposition to Pratt is actually quite an endorsement for anybody interested in bringing sane policies back to the city.

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Watch:

Democrats just dropped a new pro-Spencer Pratt ad. pic.twitter.com/CHR5gUXnnC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 11, 2026

Is that supposed to be a negative ad? Apparently so.

The LA County Federation of Labor has a new committee lined up to go after Spencer Pratt, and they are dropping an initial $221k on this video & an additional digital ad. pic.twitter.com/vJnHCDunPb — Unrig LA (@UnrigLA) May 9, 2026

And it's working!

Voting for Pratt even harder now — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) May 10, 2026

Y'all realize this just makes Pratt sound more awesome, right? — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) May 10, 2026

Pratt responded to that ad accordingly:

Wait. Unions are mad that I want firefighters and city workers to get better pay and safer working conditions? What are they actually…for? https://t.co/YlIWG550B2 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 10, 2026

They're "for" being against Trump, that's for sure. For the Dems these days that's what their main priority seems to be.

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