Over the weekend, RNC rapid response director Steve Guest posted video of Joe Biden appearing to have forgotten the name of the man he’s running against:

Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George W. Bush: “because of who I’m running against…George, ah, George” pic.twitter.com/ujAni2Q7Gh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2020

Firefighters quickly mobilized to defend Biden’s honor, helpfully explaining that Biden was ackshually referring to actor-comedian George Lopez and to suggest otherwise would be a bald-faced right-wing smear job.

But no cleanup job is ever really done until the Washington Post Fact Checker weighs in. And so, without further ado, here’s WaPo video reporter and visual forensics expert Meg Kelly with the lowdown:

What happens when isolated pieces of video go viral —> my latest: https://t.co/L7yAOWq708 — meg kelly (@mmkelly22) October 26, 2020

This is some Zapruder-film-level stuff, guys.

More:

By beginning the clip after the moderators were removed from the screen, viewers have no idea that Biden could have been referring to George Lopez, who had originally asked the question. “He was addressing George Lopez, the interviewer, as is a common practice,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said. “That is, unless, like Donald Trump, you blow a gasket and storm out because you can’t stomach being fact-checked.”

Guest defended his clip job without apology. He sent The Fact Checker this statement:

“This isn’t a ‘fact check.’ It’s the Washington Post doing the Biden campaign’s bidding to cover up what Biden actually said. Biden was talking about ‘four more years’ of President Trump and said the name ‘George’ instead. His wife is mouthing ‘Trump’ next to him in an attempt to save him and remind him who is currently president. Which explanation makes more sense? That Biden was expressing concern for 4 years of George Lopez as President!? Or does it make more sense that the same Joe Biden who couldn’t remember Mitt Romney’s name or the office he is running for mistakenly referred to a past Republican administration instead of the current one? It’s obviously the latter.”

According to our fact-checking team, Steve Guest makes a lot of good points. Much better points than Kelly is attempting to make.

https://twitter.com/verumserum/status/1320863480811905024

THIS is what Fact-checking is now? Egregious. 4 Pinocchios because Biden *could have been referring to* four more years of… George Lopez? Even though he's mixed up names of previous opponents? And his wife ALSO thought he meant Trump?https://t.co/1CCFn6l1jR pic.twitter.com/0QoBR0Ph3i — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 26, 2020

Literally everyone saw her mouth "Trump." We need fact-checkers to have credibility, @mmkelly22. When you throw 4 Pinocchios — your strongest ruling — for a "he COULD HAVE MEANT" when you don't actually know. This is such a huge mistake. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 26, 2020

He's forgot Mitt Romney's name twice in the last month ("the Mormon"). He's repeatedly said he's running for the Senate. He called Chris Wallace Chuck I don't think these matter, but WaPo's DEFINITIVE ruling the Biden wasn't referring to GWB is absurd.pic.twitter.com/FX7y83LOVY — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 26, 2020

Still, though. We’re generous and can always look for something positive to say about such a brazen act of bad journalism. Here’s Stephen L. Miller with the silver lining:

This is spectacular. This is a work of art. https://t.co/G1ebk5MRvH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2020

This really should be framed. pic.twitter.com/992FoQ6kgB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2020

It’s pretty fantastic.

.@GlennKesslerWP is 1 of the most disingenuous misinformation spreaders in the media. 4 Pinocchios because Biden “COULD HAVE BEEN REFERRING TO”… four more years of… George Lopez? Trump does not need to undermine media credibility, they’re doing a masterful job on their own. pic.twitter.com/KHHeDzm9sh — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 27, 2020

This isn’t a fact check. It’s campaign PR spin. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) October 26, 2020

Welcome back to the Obama years, Wash Post. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2020

It’s been a long time. Good to be back.

***

Related:

He’s doing great! President George’s successor Joe Biden gives a special shout-out to ‘Kamala’s wife’