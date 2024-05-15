The Day the Music Died: Chuck E. Cheese Pulls the Plug on Animatronic Band

Chuck E. Cheese -- the delight of every child, the bane of every parent's existence. It's basically a casino for kids, run by a giant rat, but at least it had that rocking animatronic band.

Chuck E. Cheese Pulling Plug on Animatronic Robot Band For Good https://t.co/a98YSROaSJ — billboard (@billboard) May 14, 2024

To the likely delight of parents everywhere — as well as some seriously freaked-out kids — the Munch’s Make Believe Band is headed to the scrap heap. The animatronic group that has been a staple at the Chuck E. Cheese pizza and arcade chain for four decades is going into a permanent deep freeze by the end of this year due to changing tastes among the ball pit set. According to The New York Times, the mechanical animal band fronted by singers Chuck E. Cheese and Helen Henny, with Jasper T. Jowls on guitar, Mr. Munch on keyboards and Pasqually on drums, will be removed from all but two locations (Los Angeles and Nanuet, N.Y.) of the chain’s more than 400 U.S. locations amidst what CEO David McKillips described as its “most aggressive transformation” to date.

We have to wonder how games and films like 'Five Nights at Freddy's' and 'Willy's Wonderland' influenced this decision, as both feature animatronic creatures who come alive and do very horrible things.

That being said, this writer was always terrified of the animatronic band, so good riddance.

A tragic day in American history. So many good memories. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) May 14, 2024

For some, yes.

For others, nightmares.

This might be the only change I’m actually okay with. These things still terrify me til this very day — Passenger Princess (@Jenny_jenjenn) May 15, 2024

YUP.

We used to be a country, a proper country. — Mr. Snrub (@wrestling_ii) May 15, 2024

Emphasis on the used to part.

The day the music died https://t.co/wONd4crFyY — JOHN BAUMANN (@John_Baumann_) May 14, 2024

Heh.

So much for the AI revolution. https://t.co/Vu8u121h5t — Shane Luis (@RerezTV) May 15, 2024

That was short lived, no?

I have been a parent for 33 years and my life work is finally completed. I won! https://t.co/MyGef358c5 — Melvin E. Edwards (@edwards21228) May 14, 2024

We parents all won.

I can’t remember if I cried

When I read about his widowed bride

But something touched me deep inside

The day the music died https://t.co/Cnhu4UpGAi — Jordan Fife (@JordanFife1) May 15, 2024

+1000 for the 'American Pie' reference.

Chuck E. Cheese is pulling the plug on its animatronic robot band for good https://t.co/9deASLip2c — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 15, 2024

Except two locations.

I’m upset about this. pic.twitter.com/I3lYSbGvwi — Black Lives Matter 860 (Hartford CT) (@blm860) May 15, 2024

That makes one of us.

I can't be the only one who was scared to death of those things as a kid right? — Mike Hall (@Mike_MFH) May 15, 2024

You were not.

These kids today will never know the terror of looking at that band and thinking it was sorcery. https://t.co/fgM2QbIBXy — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 15, 2024

Will save them a lot of money in therapy, though.

When Chuck E. Cheese and the band found out it was a wrap https://t.co/4pS5DASqWn pic.twitter.com/XV2KwbpfqY — B E A N Z (Miss U Mom) (@BeanzGotGamez) May 15, 2024

We laughed out loud at this.

They’re taking everything from us, man. https://t.co/NC4ewKk5Ht — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 15, 2024

Everything.

And He is merciful.

Cancel Culture comes for us all. https://t.co/gYiY26yPo0 — Jack Kogod (@Unsilent) May 15, 2024

All of us in the end.

RIP Rat Casino Band, you will be missed.