The Day the Music Died: Chuck E. Cheese Pulls the Plug on Animatronic Band

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 15, 2024
AngieArtist

Chuck E. Cheese -- the delight of every child, the bane of every parent's existence. It's basically a casino for kids, run by a giant rat, but at least it had that rocking animatronic band.

Oh. Wait.

Nevermind.

More from Billboard:

To the likely delight of parents everywhere — as well as some seriously freaked-out kids — the Munch’s Make Believe Band is headed to the scrap heap. The animatronic group that has been a staple at the Chuck E. Cheese pizza and arcade chain for four decades is going into a permanent deep freeze by the end of this year due to changing tastes among the ball pit set.

According to The New York Times, the mechanical animal band fronted by singers Chuck E. Cheese and Helen Henny, with Jasper T. Jowls on guitar, Mr. Munch on keyboards and Pasqually on drums, will be removed from all but two locations (Los Angeles and Nanuet, N.Y.) of the chain’s more than 400 U.S. locations amidst what CEO David McKillips described as its “most aggressive transformation” to date.

We have to wonder how games and films like 'Five Nights at Freddy's' and 'Willy's Wonderland' influenced this decision, as both feature animatronic creatures who come alive and do very horrible things.

That being said, this writer was always terrified of the animatronic band, so good riddance.

Nina Turner EMBARRASSES Herself With Another Hot Take on What McDonald's Workers Should Be Paid
Amy Curtis
For some, yes.

For others, nightmares.

YUP.

Emphasis on the used to part.

Heh.

That was short lived, no?

We parents all won.

+1000 for the 'American Pie' reference.

Except two locations.

That makes one of us.

You were not.

Will save them a lot of money in therapy, though.

We laughed out loud at this.

Everything.

And He is merciful.

All of us in the end.

RIP Rat Casino Band, you will be missed.

Nina Turner EMBARRASSES Herself With Another Hot Take on What McDonald's Workers Should Be Paid
Amy Curtis
KJP Sets New BS Record Trying to Spin Biden Out of Massive Repeated Lies About Inflation
Doug P.
Norms: Biden Campaign Informs Commission of Presidential Debates It's Out of Step
Brett T.
Joe Biden Again Compares Losing His Son to Police Officers Being Killed in the Line of Duty
Brett T.
Journo FOIA'd Never Before Seen CBP Data and GUESS WHAT (Trump Should Show This at the Debates)
Doug P.
Here We Go Again: Barge Strikes Bridge in Galveston, Collapses Rail Line and Cutting Off Small Island
Amy Curtis

