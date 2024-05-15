Joe Biden Again Compares Losing His Son to Police Officers Being Killed in the Line of Duty

You're not going to believe this, but President Joe Biden brought up his late son Beau Wednesday at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service. In this version, though, Beau didn't die in Iraq, but he probably developed cancel from working around the burn pits.

Have we noted that the president has lied repeatedly about his son dying in Iraq? We guess that didn't pander to this audience, so Beau made it home in this version.

Just last month, Biden made a stop in Syracuse, New York to speak to an audience of police officers and likened Beau's death to that of a cop working the beat.

BIDEN: "Every time a police officer puts on that shield every morning, their husband or wife, whatever it is, or child, worries about will they get that phone call. I got one of those phone calls" pic.twitter.com/GUNB9ChgDA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2024

No, Beau was not a cop and you did not get one of those phone calls.

Here's Biden Wednesday:

Biden, at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, compares the loss of his son to police officers killed in the line of duty pic.twitter.com/OL3NOopqOR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2024

This piece of shit had years with his son before he died, those families had some murdered that day. What an asshole. https://t.co/NFMMV0U8Ds — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 15, 2024

Pathetic and insulting https://t.co/sz0DTitwff — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 15, 2024

Nope. Can’t compare losing a loved one to cancer, to law enforcement getting ambushed and killed every day, because YOU, Joe Biden, don’t give a crap. It’s not about you Biden. #BackTheBlue #NationalPoliceWeek 💙 https://t.co/muGh12gfHv — Emma J (@Jammebrit) May 15, 2024

He had time to say goodbye.. officer’s families not so much… not the same.. — LeahRae (@Leah177704101) May 15, 2024

Your son died of cancer. Not in the line of duty. You disrespect his memory. @JoeBiden @POTUS @VP @FLOTUS You disrespect all of the fallen officers. Please stop. — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) May 15, 2024

It's always about him. He can never give a speech without talking about himself and trying to garner pity about his son. — Lee W. 🇺🇲 (@Lee_Vertisce) May 15, 2024

My goodness he trolls every event with his son’s death. This nightmare can not end soon enough. — gypsy_love (@gypsy_lovell) May 15, 2024

He doesn’t know what it’s like!



At all.



He had time to say goodbye to his son, for God’s sake!



These officers left home one day and didn’t come home. Gone!



Stop insulting people who suffered sudden, irrevocable loss. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) May 15, 2024

"Growing up, I was a police officer and I got shot..." — 385 Career Home Runs (@HOFDewey) May 15, 2024

He will not let his son rest in peace. — Feon Toonsoil (@pensivezombie) May 15, 2024

I am sorry for his loss, but he keeps recycling the same story over and over. Not every situation is all about him, time to show due respect. — FroggieFamily (@FroggieFamily96) May 15, 2024

I’m tired of hearing about his dead son. — Cammy (@ReadyPlayer002) May 15, 2024

I'm assuming this service has to do with peace officers killed in the line of duty. What does that have to do with a son who died of cancer at a hospital? — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) May 15, 2024

Narcissist. Always about him. Disgusting. Unfortunately, all those cops were forced to sit through this. This was not a volunteer audience. — ProudLeatherneck (@5x5UrbanK9) May 15, 2024

If it had been a military audience, you bet that Beau would have died in Iraq, but in the version of the story he made it home.

This is also the guy who believes multiple police officers were killed on January 6.

***



