Joe Biden Again Compares Losing His Son to Police Officers Being Killed in the Line of Duty

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on May 15, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

You're not going to believe this, but President Joe Biden brought up his late son Beau Wednesday at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service. In this version, though, Beau didn't die in Iraq, but he probably developed cancel from working around the burn pits.

Have we noted that the president has lied repeatedly about his son dying in Iraq? We guess that didn't pander to this audience, so Beau made it home in this version.

Just last month, Biden made a stop in Syracuse, New York to speak to an audience of police officers and likened Beau's death to that of a cop working the beat.

No, Beau was not a cop and you did not get one of those phone calls.

Here's Biden Wednesday:

