As she has done on quite a few occasions, Kayleigh McEnany held a White House press briefing yesterday. Little did the journalists in the room know what kind of danger they were in.

Now that Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID19 following Hope Hicks’ diagnosis, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl has an important question for McEnany:

The tinfoil hats are out in full force today!

Trending

As good as it gets.

You’re missing the point, Matthew. The point is that Kayleigh McEnany selfishly put stunning and brave firefighters’ lives in danger. The point is that journalists are the ultimate front-line workers.

Mission accomplished, Mr. Karl!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABC NewscoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Hope HicksJonathan KarlKayleigh McEnany