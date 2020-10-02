As she has done on quite a few occasions, Kayleigh McEnany held a White House press briefing yesterday. Little did the journalists in the room know what kind of danger they were in.

Now that Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID19 following Hope Hicks’ diagnosis, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl has an important question for McEnany:

We now know Hicks had symptoms on Wednesday night and tested positive yesterday morning. We also know she she had been with @PressSec. My question for @PressSec: What did you know, when went into a room full of reporters for your briefing yesterday at 11:20am? — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 2, 2020

The tinfoil hats are out in full force today!

"The press secretary gave us covid on purpose" is about as good a take as "Trump is faking covid because he's scared of the debates." https://t.co/sLBATqafen — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 2, 2020

As good as it gets.

Weren’t you wearing a mask? https://t.co/R26bl4EEUE — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 2, 2020

You’re missing the point, Matthew. The point is that Kayleigh McEnany selfishly put stunning and brave firefighters’ lives in danger. The point is that journalists are the ultimate front-line workers.

I know everybody's tense and confused right now, but let's not forget about the real victims. https://t.co/J2fg222UL8 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 2, 2020

They've found a way to make it about themselves. Now we've really got a story. https://t.co/48viqRz7rr — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 2, 2020

Mission accomplished, Mr. Karl!